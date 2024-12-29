Sean Foo describes the tightening energy situation in Europe.

As China imports less US oil, American producers must gouge Europe to make up the shortfall. Meanwhile, Ukraine and Poland are working to prevent Russian oil and gas from reaching Europe. One of the Nordstream pipelines is still functional but is turned off, as is a pipeline through Poland.

This trend of developments supports my overarching hypothesis that the Cabal running the West intends to disrupt oil supplies to China to induce famine and starvation, as their Neocon spokesmodel has stated. China gets ~20 percent of its oil from Russia but still depends on seaborne oil shipments. At some point, I expect a naval blockade of Chinese oil supplies.

It remains to be seen if the Trump administration can control the Deep State, whose goal is still the destruction of Russia and China as sovereign states, I believe.

The Western strategy is all about remaining “the Hegemon,” even though it no longer is, in any meaningful sense.

Europe appears insanely committed to another big war with Russia. Poland has mandated firearms training for school kids. Martin Armstrong’s models suggest Poland will become “the next Ukraine” in 2028.

Germany has developed a comprehensive 1,000-page document, "Operation Deutschland," detailing preparations for potential large-scale conflicts. This plan outlines the protection of critical infrastructure and strategies for mobilizing up to 800,000 NATO troops and 200,000 military vehicles through German territory if necessary.

David Woo hopes that Xi will accept Trump’s invitation to his inauguration and that a deal can be made to reset US-China relations. He also hopes Israel will bomb-bomb-bomb Iran before the inauguration.

Xi is unlikely to accept (see below). I would guess Netanyahu will do his job.

Woo is apparently all for the Greater Israel project and implicitly supports starting World War III with an energy crisis in the Middle East so the Cabal can remain the Hegemon.

Xi is unlikely to attend the inauguration:

Pray for peace!