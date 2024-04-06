In an X post, oncologist Dr. William Makis suggests protocols for using Ivermectin to treat cancer. This seems like very useful information so I thought I’d share it from the X post. The Substack article linked below is behind a paywall.

Via X:

NEW ARTICLE: IVERMECTIN and CANCER Part 2 - Treating Turbo Cancer - 7 new studies released in 2024 show Ivermectin works against CANCER - suggested PROTOCOLS for COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine Induced Turbo Cancers

Last year, in October, I wrote one of the most popular articles on Ivermectin (IVM) and Cancer Treatment ever published, which went viral Internationally, with millions of views.

After the article, I was flooded with 1000s of questions, not about mechanisms of IVM action against cancer, but about protocols, doses, formulations - which Ivermectin to use and how to use it, what are the doses, for how long, etc.

This article is the practical approach that addresses all of those questions.

There are 3 types of Ivermectin formulations on the market:

- pills or tablets in 3mg, 6mg or 12mg

- liquid form, usually 1mL per 10mg of IVM

- paste form, usually 6.4g per 120mg of IVM

(always check the dosages when not using pill form)

I propose 4 "Experimental Protocols" for using IVERMECTIN with CANCER (especially in COVID-19 mRNA Vaccinated Individuals who have developed TURBO CANCER):

The "Dr.Makis Ivermectin Cancer Protocols"

LOW DOSE (<=0.5mg/kg)

- Cancers in remission

- Strong family history

- genetic predisposition

- prophylactic use

MEDIUM DOSE (1.0mg/kg)

- Starting dose for most Cancers, including mRNA Vaccine Induced Turbo Cancers (lymphoma, breast cancer, colon cancer, lung cancer, melanoma, testicular/cervical/ovarian, kidney, etc) HIGH DOSE (2.0mg/kg)

- Starting dose for aggressive Turbo Cancers, especially Leukemias, pancreatic, brain cancer

- aggressiveness of a tumor is often determined on pathology (Ki67 staining of 80%+ for example)

- some very aggressive rare types (appendix, gallbladder, cholangiocarcinoma, angiosarcoma & other sarcomas)

VERY HIGH DOSE (2.5mg/kg)

- Very desperate situations

- have only days to live

- extreme tumor metastases burden

- extremely poor prognosis

- certain aggressive or very large brain tumors?

Let's run a thought experiment: A 30 year old teacher (60kg) took 4 COVID-19 mRNA Vaccines and has just been diagnosed with Stage 4 Turbo Colon Cancer with a few liver metastases (very common scenario after Pfizer or Moderna).

This person considers a MEDIUM DOSE 1mg/kg/day IVERMECTIN regimen (in addition to standard chemo/rad) which is 60mg of IVM a day

That would be five 12mg pills a day OR 6 mL of IVM liquid (10mg/1mL) a day

The liquid version is much cheaper and could be as cheap as $1 per day. The cost of pills varies widely and could be anywhere from $10 to $50 a day, depending on where you import them from.

Let's run another thought experiment:

A 25 year old who took 3 COVID-19 mRNA Vaccines and has a strong family history of cancer, is very worried about developing Turbo Cancer.

This person wants to take a low dose Ivermectin regimen as prophylaxis. She takes 12mg a day. She understands that currently there are no human trials looking at Ivermectin as prophylaxis against developing cancer.

Let's run another thought experiment:

A 45 year old Canadian doctor has taken 8 COVID-19 mRNA Vaccines, has been diagnosed with a baseball sized Grade 4 brain tumor (glioblastoma) and has been given weeks to live. He decides to take 2.5mg/kg/day and develops some visual symptoms that go away after a few days. The tumor starts to shrink in size over the course of several weeks and his Canadian doctor colleagues are baffled.

For brain cancers in particular, the issue is getting sufficient IVM across the blood brain barrier to have an impact on brain tumors. So a higher dose is necessary.

In all these cases, Oncologists will be baffled and will send their patients home to die (Canadian doctors will offer medically assisted suicide right on the spot in their office, a procedure they enjoy doing more than anything else).

In fact, some Oncologists will begin visibly shaking and will hide under a desk in the fetal position, at the mere mention of the word "Ivermectin".

"Save me Dr.Fauci", they will chant repeatedly, while rocking back and forth. They will receive a congratulatory letter from their medical board for not offering IVERMECTIN to their dying patient and their social credit score will increase dramatically.

If you care at all about cancer, you don't want to miss this ground-breaking article.