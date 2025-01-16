Click on the image to be taken to a page where you can listen to the podcast. It is fascinating.

Download link for the book.

NotebookLM took a long time to generate the podcast, as it had to read the entire book. Let me know what you think. The technology is amazing.

Only direct democracy will ensure that a future government will not use a social credit system to enslave the people, start whatever convenient war serves the plutocrats, or commit any of a plethora of other fascist sins.

Hughes is a Marxist, but I hope for the institution of Christ’s New Covenant, which will require a form of species learning, or we are toast.

See also my posts on lockdowns, and manifest destiny and the New Covenant:

Pray for peace and the coming of the New Covenant!