president trump

Trump was snookered into Operation Warp Speed.

Every awake person agrees on that. He’s an egomaniac, so he can’t stop saying that Operation Warp Speed was a great thing. But they tricked him into saying that, even as they had the bioweapons, both of them, the virus and the vax, ready to go.

But the explosion of “vaccination” deaths in VAERS in 2021—that those of us awake were screaming about from early 2021—not to mention the burgeoning research on just how fraudulent the FDA trials and the Emergency Use Authorization were—and the suppression of alternative treatments like hydroxychloroquine that were in the literature from SARS1 as recommended treatments for coronaviruses—all the guilt for this falls on “Joe Biden” and the Demonic Democrats, the servants of Satan and the international Cabal that is trying to “level down” the US of A.

Trump should repent and ‘fess up. If he doesn’t, this whole election will be tainted by a level of cognitive dissonance and deception that will fester for the rest of the decade, and that may contribute to 2024 being the last Presidential election in American history.

Pity those still asleep and pray for their awakening. Perhaps if Trump were to lead them to Truth, not just “truthiness,” they might awake.

Say it all out loud, President Trump.