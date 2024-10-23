Singaporean Sean Foo presents a concise analysis of what’s happening in the world of international currency. Listen up, Donald Trump: There is no point in punishing nations for “abandoning the dollar,” as it won’t work—unless the objective is to start WWIII, which I believe to be the case.

The working hypothesis of this Substack is that the Western Neocons intend to attack Russia and China economically and militarily to break them up as nation-states at their moments of demographic weakness.

We are looking at years ahead of resource wars and increasing US isolation while Russia, China, and India marshall support for an alternative, “fair” world order around the BRICS+. As I pointed out in “The Thucydides Trap is wide open” (below), China and the US appear to be ruled by their respective “neocons,” with both striving for self-sufficiency. The difference in the visions is that China will be self-sufficient as the leading trading partner of over a hundred countries. At the same time, the US envisions being able to exist without significant trade with the outside world. This is juvenile thinking.

Donald Trump might take some advice from the “Inside China Business” YouTube channel and let China help rebuild American infrastructure. China now has the world's best infrastructure and is the world’s preeminent manufacturing power. Negotiating the terms of a rapprochement between the US and the Global South would involve several steps, starting with a halt to using the SWIFT system as an instrument of war.