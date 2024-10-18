Singaporean Sean Foo hits the nail on the head. He maintains that no matter who wins the US Presidential election, the trade war and weaponization of the USD will continue. Donald Trump plans to punish any nation that “abandons” the USD. Good luck with that in a blockchain world, where USD transactions can be made anonymously.

And Kamala Harris or her handlers will turn the US into Venezuela in short order, with increased taxes, price controls, and more regulation on businesses of all sizes, not to mention on our private lives and speech.

As I have pointed out in previous posts, a reserve currency is just a numeraire with a payment system attached. Individual nations’ currencies’ strengths are still determined by their demands and supplies and are merely benchmarked against the dollar. Trump does not seem to understand this.

Janet Yellen has yet to fully weaponize the USD payment system (the banks) to sanction China’s largest banks, the largest in the world, that are still handling large volumes of USD trading. It would be catastrophic if she did. China’s smaller banks have picked up the dangerous USD oil trade transaction to protect the largest banks.

However, the potential blowback the US is willing to risk with its hypocritical and illegal financial treachery seems to be unlimited.

Meanwhile, we are waiting to see if Bibi Netanyahu, a demonic presence if there ever was one, will find some bunker-buster missiles to nuke Iran’s nuclear facility that has been within three weeks of developing a nuclear warhead for at least thirty years. His Cabal masters also tasked him with cutting off China’s oil supply if my open-source surmises are correct, to engineer their fake Armageddon so they can institute world government.

And we’re waiting to see if they ever get around to playing the alien card…

The Thucydides Trap is wide open because both the Cabal/WEF/Neocons and the CCP have declared their intention to become self-sufficient, their gates closed to the rest of the world. See my recent post on Xi’s 2049 plan for China’s side (below).

And, of course, the chip sanctions are backfiring as Western chipmakers lose their biggest market.

Pray for peace! Whatever their next gambit is—do not comply!

The new book was published today; check it out. Chronic stress does so much damage; I’ve been researching a lot on how to fight it. They want you afraid and then dead. Do not comply.