An article by a major Chinese university professor, published in The Economist, predicts Russia's defeat in Ukraine and accuses Russia of disrupting the international order, saying China resolves international tensions by peaceful means.

I didn’t know the CCP allowed such open opposition, although its anti-Russian slant makes it perfect for The Economist.

This probably reflects the thinking within the CCP leadership.

Cui bono?

China gets 19 percent of its oil imports from Russia. Talk like this might trigger a price increase, at a time when US sanctions on Iran threaten China’s critical oil imports.

I’m not at all sure what this means. One positive takeaway — if it is not a feint and misdirection — is China’s apparent resolve not to “take” Taiwan, which would ruin one of China’s most important trading relationships.

Is China trying to throw Russia under the bus? How exactly would that work?

Are they giving the Cabal a thumbs up to nuke Russia so the Chinese can simply walk in and take Russia, as some prophecies forecast?

We live in interesting times.

Pray for peace! Have a blessed day!