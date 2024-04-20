Shocking change of tone from China on the Ukraine war
An article by a major Chinese university professor, published in The Economist, predicts Russia's defeat in Ukraine and accuses Russia of disrupting the international order, saying China resolves international tensions by peaceful means.
I didn’t know the CCP allowed such open opposition, although its anti-Russian slant makes it perfect for The Economist.
This probably reflects the thinking within the CCP leadership.
Cui bono?
China gets 19 percent of its oil imports from Russia. Talk like this might trigger a price increase, at a time when US sanctions on Iran threaten China’s critical oil imports.
I’m not at all sure what this means. One positive takeaway — if it is not a feint and misdirection — is China’s apparent resolve not to “take” Taiwan, which would ruin one of China’s most important trading relationships.
Is China trying to throw Russia under the bus? How exactly would that work?
Are they giving the Cabal a thumbs up to nuke Russia so the Chinese can simply walk in and take Russia, as some prophecies forecast?
We live in interesting times.
Pray for peace! Have a blessed day!
Have you heard of Theodore Postol? He predicted this Ukraine war 9 years ago.
https://youtu.be/stAgUh6aIqA
He literally said the elites didn't care if we survived, just that it was their agenda and it went on deaf ears. But the facts of nuclear warfare are not as simple as people think. Actually Annie Jacobsen explained the US nuclear architecture, a must watch. https://youtu.be/GXgGR8KxFao
In fact, we need to be advocating for the dismantling of such systems of readiness and spark a global conversation about where to draw the line, and our leaders should be selected who seem most sane, level headed, coherent, rational, and not murderous. I honestly think the only real person to fit that description is Vivek, even though he is out of the race.
I would even recommend people subscribe to Bruce Gagnon on YouTube (GNspace4peace) he's one of the most important voices and has extremely important content for humanity on such a crazy series of issues, including the history of it. Most people don't understand many of the governmental bodies were created by Nazis, they didn't lose the war, they went into hibernation changing the architecture of the USA. Ukraine banderite support starting to make sense?
Anyway, it's a vast subject, point is to advocate for an end to these weapons and bloodshed by any means necessary.
Nuke Russia? Clearly you aren't well informed to even suggest such an outrageous statement. Russia has the strongest military and in nuclear weapons on this planet by far. It's not even close and not close how badly we would lose if the west went to war with them. Within 18 minutes it would end the US civilization and 2 minutes for France, less than 4 for UK, what are we talking about here? They have the best bunkers, physicists, pretty much most things. Wake up you fools, put an end to your prejudice and biases/brainwashing.