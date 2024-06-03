As an open-source intelligence (OSINT) analyst, I write to adduce facts to support the hypothesis that the Neocon/WEF Cabal who control the West has initiated a winner-takes-all world war designed to decimate the populations of Russia and China in their historical moments of demographic weakness. See my pinned post for details.

The Ukraine war could easily have been avoided as war with Russia was peacefully avoided in 1962 by Kennedy and Khrushchev. The easily-led publics of the Western nations went along with the “current thing.”

The Cabal’s goal is total world domination using a Chinese-style digital currency/social credit system. The pseudo-Communists (would-be dictators) of the WEF tricked the CCP into going along with the plandemic as the first battle in the Great Reset, aka World War III — the Plutocrats vs. the people — but then decided to double-cross them. Hence, the present effort is to destroy the economies of Russia and China, decimate their populations, and break the countries up.

Along the way, as indicated in the legend to the meme above, the Cabal intends to destroy global supply chains to induce worldwide famine to enable the enslavement of the world’s people in the global South, in the manner of Joseph in the famine in Egypt in Genesis. From MS Copilot:

Much of the increase in global hunger is the result of the breaking of global supply chains which has been part of the West’s arsenal against Russia and China. Singaporean Sean Foo explains:

The mad Neocons reason that the North American “Fortress of Solitude” is energy and supply-chain independent enough to survive starving the rest of the world. Significant depopulation of the world is one of their objectives. They believe North America is demographically favorably poised enough to come out on top of the world. The stock market appears to buy into this analysis. Let me be clear that by including the link below to my favorite technical analysts I am not implying they are Neocons or in any way associated with the Neocons or the WEF.

Compare the UN’s population projections for Russia, China, and the US.

And it is doubtful the UN’s US projection includes all the illegal immigrants that have poured into the country in the past four years. For the ethical implications of this sort of essentially genocidal war, see “A Meditation on Manifest Destiny.”

Meanwhile, China, the US, and several other nations have raced to overload their economies with public and private debt — a predictable consequence of Nixon’s taking the Bretton Woods system off gold in 1971. So we have a race to the bottom of fiat currencies, even as central banks are off-loading USD and buying gold.

Total credit to the non‑financial sector as percentage of the GDP in 2022, selected countries

Notice that Russia is not on the list, with a debt-to-GDP load under 20 percent. Putin saw the monetary conflict coming. Russia and China are developing alternative payment systems, as Sean Foo notes above.

To repeat: sanctioning banks globally who cooperate in “dual-use” trade with Russia or China will collapse global supply chains and induce a global economic catastrophe that will include the US. Watch Peter’s brief analysis of real interest rates and ensuing recessions.

We await another unemployment report from the BLS this week, which I predict will again be under 4.0 percent. The adaptation level of the unemployment rate is currently at 4.41 percent. Any report of 4.2 or 4.3 percent will trigger the collapse of confidence. See “Whither ‘animal spirits’” for details.

The law of the business cycle has not been repealed. We know that the Cabal likes to amplify crises already destined to happen. They did so in 2020 with the plandemic (I pointed out in “The Coming Test of Social Trust in America” that such an episode was coming, and boy, did they maximize it.)

I can only conclude that the leadership of the European NATO countries has been compromised and brainwashed, to be so eager to enter into a potentially nuclear war that will leave Europe in rubble. Germany is poised to reintroduce conscription of men and women aged 18 to 59, and similar proposals are being discussed in the UK.

They have demonstrably lost their minds.

Keep the faith! Do not fear! God is in control! For scripture and meditation exercises that might be helpful, see my “A Guide to Awakening Your Power and Strength During the End Times.” I have used up all my free days and set the price as low as possible. This grew out of a Bible study group in which we try to come to terms with the schizoid state of the world.

Have a blessed day!