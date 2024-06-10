As an open-source intelligence analyst, I have been working on the assumption—inferred from watching which way the wind has been blowing since 2020—that the Great Reset (aka WWIII, the Plutocrats vs. the people) was originally launched cooperatively by the CCP and the WEF to impose Chinese-style digital currency/social credit system slavery upon the whole world, after significantly depopulating it with plandemics and war.

President Trump began the most recent round of trade sanctions on China in 2018. However, with the severe sanctions on semiconductor chips in October 2022, it became clear that the Great Reset was no longer going to attempt to achieve “equity” between China and the West but to decimate the populations of Russia and China and destroy them as economic competitors, along with anyone else. The Neocons had taken over. See my pinned post.

In this regard, China was fooled.

But the West was fooled by its arrogance into ignoring the fact that China had become the world’s manufacturing superpower, largely because the West’s profit-maximizing PMC (professional-managerial class) exported jobs and technology in boatloads to China, allowing China to corner several markets in green technology, not to mention pharmaceuticals, electronic components, lithium batteries, solar panels, plastics and toys, and rare earth minerals.

The West assumes that the dollar’s status as a reserve currency will give it a tool to shut down international trade by kicking competitor nations off SWIFT. But a reserve currency is just a numeraire with a payment system attached. For example, if Venezuela wants to buy Chinese goods, the exchange is ultimately between the yuan and the Bolívar Soberano.

However, Russia and China now conduct 90 percent of their trade in their currencies. China is the largest trading partner of over a hundred nations and could quickly reduce global demand for the dollar if it required payment in yuan from all of them.

So it is with great surprise that I learn that the BIS, the Bank of International Settlements—the mother church of central banks, which I have assumed to be the prime suspects in engineering the Great Reset—the BIS is supporting a BRICS+-led effort to develop a CBDC reserve currency and that Saudi Arabia—the co-creator of the petrodollar—is signing on. For details, watch Singaporean Sean Foo’s video above.

Given the speed at which software can be written in the age of AI, it may take less time than expected for the non-Western world to scrap the dollar completely.

The BIS's support of such an effort suggests that some Western Plutocrats are on board. It is rumored that the Great Reset is not turning out the way they were led to expect. In May, China’s trade surplus was $82.6 billion, for an annual rate of $991 billion. Even if the US stiffed China on its Treasury holdings of $767 billion, China could make it back in a year.

The US ran a trade deficit of $773 billion in 2023.

If the reserve currency gambit doesn’t work, the Neocons' second line of defense is to foment chaos, i.e., world war, to drive capital to the US, still the world’s most demographically and geographically advantaged nation. However, the US depended on China for $427 billion in imports in 2023.

Global capital may have preferred the US as a safe haven for the past century, but things may change if catastrophe does not strike the world in the near term. A lot will depend on whether the CCP or its successor can engender confidence in offshore investors.

A technical analysis of the USD monthly chart is alarming from this point of view, as it reveals a strong positive trend since the global financial crisis. It may take a while for the BRICS+ bridge system to come online. However, as China’s trading partners can transact quickly and easily in yuan, demand for the yuan will increase, and China’s trade surplus will become more valuable.

What happens in the next few years will determine the outcome.

Have a great week! Pray for peace!