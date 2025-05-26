Back in 2020, it became evident to me that humankind was under attack by Satanic forces, whose agenda was to weaken and depopulate the world to impose CCP-style techno-feudalism on humanity.

Initially, I believe, the Great Reset was a cooperative venture of philosophical “Communists,” the CCP, and the WEF/Western Cabal.

In 2022, with the provoked Russian invasion of Ukraine, I came to believe that Cold War-era plans to break up Russia and China were being dusted off and put into motion, as the Western Plutocrats decided to double-cross China and try to retain unipolar dominance. See the pinned post at elliottmiddleton.substack.com for details on the Cold War plans.

The Western Plutocrats did not realize that China’s octopus-like trade relations and sub-rosa technological advances had already precluded a Western victory. Such oversights are characteristic of extreme hubris and a death wish for humanity, as their ultimate plan seems to involve destroying much of humanity in a world war to achieve their desired depopulation.

You have to think like a central banker to understand their financial plan. My meme above summarizes it: the West is (they believe) the center of economic power. The US Consumer supports exporters in developing nations worldwide, including about 15% of China’s trillion-dollar trade surplus—the rest comes from BRICS+.

The Trump administration’s ridiculous “reciprocal tariffs” are intended to starve these developing nations of export income and, in turn, China of its export income from selling to these countries. Recently, attention has been paid to China and the EU, but there are still scores of countries with high “reciprocal” tariffs proportional to their trade surpluses with the US, which had virtually nothing to do with tariffs.

Sh*t flows downhill, is the basic idea.

Donald Trump is a psyop, a Manchurian candidate. His economic policies make no sense. They are, in fact, laughably absurd. He is destroying small businesses and the incomes of working people again, just like he and Biden did during the pandemic.

It is difficult for white, culturally Christian Americans to accept that Trump is not on their side, as they were traumatized by the perverted ideologies of the Socialists (probably assisted by the CCP) during the Biden years, and are desperate for a hero (please reread Matthew 24:24).

The Cabal controls the Uniparty. There is no democracy in the US. To rid itself of this disease, the country will have to break up and start over. If Harris had won, the Cabal would still be steering the country into war.

And now Trump is “mad” at Putin for trying to win the war and prevent Russia from being destroyed.

My studies of the Cabal/Neocon plans for world domination suggest that the next moves will be something like this:

The Ukraine war will escalate on both sides, with NATO ultimately sucking the US in.

Israel/US will “get mad” at Iran for refusing to stop selling oil because we tell them to, or enriching uranium for peaceful purposes, and will bomb Iranian nuclear and petroleum facilities.

The US, UK, and France will patrol the high seas to prevent maritime shipments of Iranian and Russian oil from reaching China, precipitating a Russian/Chinese response that may find a few aircraft carriers being sunk.

Oil and natural gas pipelines from Russia to China will be bombed.

…

If Xi is smart, China will not attack Taiwan, as a retaliatory strike on the Three Gorges Dam would be catastrophic. However, Cabal/Neocons could conceivably initiate such a strike anyway if they become sufficiently enraged.

Exactly how it will play out is any AI’s guess.

It is not antisemitic to say that American policy in the Middle East since 2000 appears to have been pursued to advance the Greater Israel project, as the Gaza genocide is as well. This is just a matter of reasonable inference.

The domestic fallout of this is the “antisemitism” op. The mainstream media and some of the alternative media appear to be controlled by the Jewish lobby. I’m attaching Celia Farber’s follow-up to her investigation of the shootings of the two Israeli Embassy employees in D.C.

Do not watch the news on television, and do not read The Free Press or The New York Times. They are toxic. Learn to discern.

See also this post of mine from a while ago.

A meditation on 'Manifest Destiny' Elliott Middleton · July 28, 2023

Pray for peace!