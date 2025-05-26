End Times Meditations

End Times Meditations

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Chrestus's avatar
Chrestus
1h

Read Phillipans and you'll see who's author and Messiah,all scripture is God breathed meaning written by God, Clement is Marcus arrecinus clemens Titus's brother in law,the letter J was invented in Italy 1524 to corrupt the translations and pretend that the living God was Jewish Iesus Latin for Saviour, Chrestians until the 6th century Aankh was the cross, cross of Fertility, Isis, Osiris and Horus,The Father The Son and The Holy spirit, Saints HOLY Roman Empire render to Caesar what is Caesars because he who creates owns, he's back with beyond immaculate credentials, Dionysus,Mithras,Baccus, Isis Wisdom O Birther The Holy spirit,Isis Chreste, Chrestus nickname for Serapis, amalgamation of Osiris and Apis( Horus) The Sacred Bull.why they rolled out AI so quickly.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by Elliott Middleton and others
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Elliott Middleton
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture