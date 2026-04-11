ZeroHedge: Trump ‘Preparing’ US Military If Talks Fail, Proclaims Iran Has ‘No Cards’ As Delegates Arrive In Islamabad
of course, and the Iranians aren't fooled
Remember, my hypothesis is that the Cabal’s true intention is to cause massive famine and depopulation. Keeping the flow of oil shut down is the goal. Expect further chaos in the Persian Gulf.
It’s all for the Great Reset! Next, will the US Navy start attacking oil shipments to China?
Oil, gold, and silver are likely to rally (not investment advice).
Via zerohedge.com:
Trump ‘Preparing’ US Military If Talks Fail, Proclaims Iran Has ‘No Cards’ As Delegates Arrive In Islamabad
by Tyler Durden
Saturday, Apr 11, 2026 - 07:00 AM
Summary:
Iran makes clear Lebanon fighting must end or else Pakistan talks “meaningless” - as its delegation arrives in ‘locked down’ Pakistan. Speculation abounds related to ongoing Pentagon transport flights into Mideast region.
Trump threatens more military action if Iran doesn’t ‘comply’, says Iran has ‘no cards’ - also as Israel-Lebanon talks scheduled in Washington next week. US delegation headed by Vance en route to Islamabad. But parliament speaker makes fresh demands on Lebanon.
Lloyd’s: “The Iranians are willing to negotiate with certain countries to secure voyages, but only on a case-by-case basis.” A handful of mostly Iranian/China-linked tankers have passed in last 24 hours.
After days of search and rescue, Lebanon death toll stands at over 300 following the Wednesday ‘surprise’ Israeli strikes. Sporadic IDF attacks continue on south and east.