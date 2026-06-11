From another great channel on business in Asia.

Grok:

Yes, there is a significant potential chokepoint in High Bandwidth Memory (HBM) production concentrated in South Korea.

forcedalpha.com +1

HBM is specialized stacked DRAM essential for AI accelerators (e.g., NVIDIA GPUs, AMD MI series), providing the high bandwidth and capacity needed for training and inference. Demand has surged with the AI boom, but supply is tightly constrained and highly geographically concentrated.

enkiai.com

Concentration in South Korea

Dominant producers: SK Hynix and Samsung Electronics (both South Korean) control the large majority of global HBM output. SK Hynix has often held ~50-62% market share (especially in HBM3/HBM3E for NVIDIA), with Samsung at ~17-35% depending on the quarter. Together, they account for roughly 70-80%+ of global supply. dbr.donga.com +1

Micron (U.S.) is the third player but holds a smaller share (often ~10-25%). Chinese firms like CXMT are far behind (years lagged in tech). ai-frontiers.org

Production sites: Primarily in South Korea (e.g., SK Hynix in Icheon/Cheongju, Samsung in Pyeongtaek), with limited geographic redundancy. This creates structural risks. semiconductorx.com

This makes HBM one of the most acute bottlenecks in the AI supply chain—often described as the “binding constraint” or “memory chokepoint,” with capacity sold out years in advance and pricing power for suppliers.

businessengineer.ai +1

Key Risks and Vulnerabilities

Geopolitical and regional risks: South Korea’s proximity to North Korea, dependence on sea lanes for energy/raw materials (e.g., helium from Qatar/Middle East, which has faced disruptions), and reliance on Japanese inputs (e.g., materials, equipment) add exposure. Tensions (e.g., Middle East conflicts) could hit fabs via material shortages. instagram.com +1

U.S.-China tensions: Export controls limit sales to China, affecting Korean firms’ revenue (though SK Hynix is more NVIDIA-focused). Korean companies have China-based production that’s complicated by controls. Diversification efforts (e.g., U.S. packaging plants) are underway but don’t eliminate the core manufacturing concentration. ai-frontiers.org

Other operational risks: Labor shortages in South Korea for ramping fabs, high capital intensity, yield challenges for advanced stacking (HBM4+), and energy dependence. Demand far outpaces supply into 2026+. intelligence.supplyframe.com

Broader supply chain: HBM requires advanced packaging (e.g., TSMC CoWoS), further tightening the bottleneck. semiconductorx.com

Mitigation and OutlookEfforts include SK Hynix and Samsung expanding capacity (new fabs in Korea and investments abroad), Micron ramping up, and some U.S./Japan onshoring for packaging or future production. HBM4 competition in 2026 could shift shares slightly (Samsung gaining ground). However, core mass production remains Korea-centric for the foreseeable future, with no quick alternatives.

enkiai.com +1

In summary, South Korea’s HBM dominance is a strategic strength for its economy and the AI industry but creates a clear single point of failure for global AI scaling. Disruptions (natural, geopolitical, or operational) could have outsized impacts on GPU availability and AI progress. This is widely recognized as a high-priority supply chain risk by analysts and governments.