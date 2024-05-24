"You have no idea what the elites have in mind for you"
and: how much can Google really control of people's thoughts and attitudes
Two depressing but enlightening interviews on the digital shackles the elites are imposing on us.
Do not comply. Live free or die.
Google can shift between 6 and 25 million votes in the 2024 Presidential election. Use duckduckgo.com. They allegedly do not track your data, so they cannot send you personalized search results, a major element in Google’s algorithm.
