Singaporean Sean Foo elaborates on how stupid US sanctions on international banks are. My inference is that the Neocons are counting on world war (ordo ab chao) to drive skittish international capital into the USD, a strategy that may work in the short term.

Pray for peace! If you are an American, you live in an occupied country. The government has fallen and is being run for GloboCap Plutocrats who wish to see it fractured into a dozen squabbling pieces, with no Christians.