China is committing to buy less soybeans than they did before the tariff war.

In the newly announced US-China trade agreement—revealed after the October 29-30, 2025, Trump-Xi meeting—China has pledged to purchase 25 million metric tons (mmt) of U.S. soybeans annually. This starts with 12 mmt from now through January 2026, as confirmed by U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. President Trump described it as “tremendous” amounts, with purchases resuming immediately.

Before the 2018 tariff war, U.S. soybean exports to China peaked at approximately 35 mmt in 2017 (valued at ~$12.2-12.3 billion). This was the baseline for the 2020 Phase One deal, where China aimed for similar agricultural volumes but often fell short.

Why less? China’s soybean demand has grown (~105-110 mmt total imports/year), but Brazil now supplies ~70-80% (cheaper, no tariffs). The U.S. deal provides relief from recent lows (e.g., 5.9 mmt Jan-Jul 2025) but doesn’t restore pre-war dominance. It’s framed as a short-term, renewable pact amid broader tariff/rare earth talks.