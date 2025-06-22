a dove with a sprig of olive branch

Trump has bombed the nuclear facilities in Iran. The Cabal controls Donald Trump. World War III, also known as the Great Reset, has been underway in earnest since 2020. Here is the plan for the war:

Subdue the West with dual bioweapons attacks, SARS-CoV-2 and the clot shots, reducing the population, its fitness, and fertility, and introducing the tracking app necessary for Chinese-style techno-feudalism via “vaccine passports” (didn’t take this time).

Have the CIA take over Ukraine, and after years of shelling ethnic Russians in the east, provoke Putin into defending them, people historically part of the Russian state.

Have Bibi attack Iran, and then “force” the US to take action against Iran.

Provoke Russia or Iran into a response that will cause an oil crisis, the purpose of which is to cut off China’s oil supply.

The purpose of the tariffs was to shut down the world economy and damage China’s $1 trillion annual trade surplus, in part by tariffing its customers in the global South who export to the US, and to deflate China’s economy.

Next come probable “kill shots” on Russia and China, probably a naval blockade of Russia’s oil shipments to anywhere, and of all oil shipments to China.

However, if China’s grip on rare earths is as tight as reported, which I believe it is, the West has little leverage or time to pull this off, and China and Russia likely have the support of the rest of the world in taking preemptive action against the US.

I wrote to Senator Blackburn today that I have lost all confidence in the US government, as it is under the control of the Cabal. Trump was a Manchurian Candidate, and the goyim have been fooled again.

We may see more countries unloading their US Treasuries in the weeks to come.

The people at the top of the Cabal are not only anti-human, they are anti-life, and seem to have provisioned themselves to ride out a nuclear holocaust to repopulate the Earth with their bloodlines, with everyone else as slaves. Depopulation is part of their agenda.

The leaders of the US are war-mad, and believe they must play winner-takes-all now or lose to China, which they will probably do anyway.

I only hope that the new leadership in China proves to be more humane than the Chinese Communist Party has been historically.

Pray for peace!