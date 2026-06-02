WWIII update
from the shrewd Beijing high school teacher and Yale English major now known as "Professor Jiang"
Cuba is the next global flashpoint. Israel advances its Greater Israel project. The world is not prepared for the level of instability coming soon.
AI summary:
n this discussion, Prof. Glenn Diesen and guest Jiang Xueqin explore how current geopolitical conflicts are reshaping global order. The conversation highlights several critical themes:
The Middle East and Iran:
The Strait of Hormuz: Xueqin argues that Iran currently holds de facto control over the strait, which is significantly impacting global energy and fertilizer supplies (1:20-2:19). The conflict is described as a “powder keg” that could lead to broader regional escalation, exacerbated by Israel’s regional ambitions and U.S. efforts to maintain its economic interests (3:38-6:13).
U.S. Constraints: The U.S. is under pressure due to its national debt, leaving little room for a prolonged, unsuccessful military campaign in the region without facing severe domestic economic consequences (19:49-20:52).
War in Europe and Russia:
European Elites: Xueqin characterizes the European response to the war in Ukraine as being driven by “self-delusion” and bureaucracy, with leaders potentially willing to engage in a long, destructive conflict to maintain their existing political narratives (28:25-30:02).
Shift to Total War: The participants discuss how Russia’s perspective on the conflict has hardened, viewing it as an existential struggle against the West (33:07-33:48).
Grand Strategy and Global Flashpoints:
The U.S. Grand Strategy: Xueqin suggests that the U.S. is aiming to create a “Fortress North America” while fostering a state of continuous conflict globally to sustain its economic model, mirroring the dynamics of the post-WWII era (34:37-37:11).
U.S.-China Relations: There is discussion of a potential “Grand Bargain” between the U.S. and China, where the U.S. might sacrifice Taiwan’s strategic importance in exchange for access to Chinese financial markets, though Japan’s regional role remains a complicating factor (46:10-49:46).
Next Flashpoints: While Taiwan is debated, Xueqin identifies North Korea and Cuba as significant upcoming potential flashpoints in global tensions (7:11-7:45; 50:45-51:24).
The Decline of the West:
The final segment analyzes the “legitimacy crisis” of Western institutions, citing demographic decline, financialization of the economy, and moral decay as signs of systemic decline (53:25-57:35).
Pray for peace!