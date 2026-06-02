Cuba is the next global flashpoint. Israel advances its Greater Israel project. The world is not prepared for the level of instability coming soon.

AI summary:

n this discussion, Prof. Glenn Diesen and guest Jiang Xueqin explore how current geopolitical conflicts are reshaping global order. The conversation highlights several critical themes:

The Middle East and Iran:

The Strait of Hormuz: Xueqin argues that Iran currently holds de facto control over the strait, which is significantly impacting global energy and fertilizer supplies (1:20-2:19). The conflict is described as a “powder keg” that could lead to broader regional escalation, exacerbated by Israel’s regional ambitions and U.S. efforts to maintain its economic interests (3:38-6:13).

U.S. Constraints: The U.S. is under pressure due to its national debt, leaving little room for a prolonged, unsuccessful military campaign in the region without facing severe domestic economic consequences (19:49-20:52).

War in Europe and Russia:

European Elites: Xueqin characterizes the European response to the war in Ukraine as being driven by “self-delusion” and bureaucracy, with leaders potentially willing to engage in a long, destructive conflict to maintain their existing political narratives (28:25-30:02).

Shift to Total War: The participants discuss how Russia’s perspective on the conflict has hardened, viewing it as an existential struggle against the West (33:07-33:48).

Grand Strategy and Global Flashpoints:

The U.S. Grand Strategy: Xueqin suggests that the U.S. is aiming to create a “Fortress North America” while fostering a state of continuous conflict globally to sustain its economic model, mirroring the dynamics of the post-WWII era (34:37-37:11).

U.S.-China Relations: There is discussion of a potential “Grand Bargain” between the U.S. and China, where the U.S. might sacrifice Taiwan’s strategic importance in exchange for access to Chinese financial markets, though Japan’s regional role remains a complicating factor (46:10-49:46).

Next Flashpoints: While Taiwan is debated, Xueqin identifies North Korea and Cuba as significant upcoming potential flashpoints in global tensions (7:11-7:45; 50:45-51:24).

The Decline of the West:

The final segment analyzes the “legitimacy crisis” of Western institutions, citing demographic decline, financialization of the economy, and moral decay as signs of systemic decline (53:25-57:35).

Pray for peace!