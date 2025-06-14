As the pinned post at elliottmiddleton.substack.com explains, the US Deep State, comprising the military-industrial-complex, the banks, and the Jewish lobby, primarily, has had long-standing plans to break up Russia and China at their historical moments of demographic weakness.

Israel gets their Greater Israel project in the bargain (and possibly a fake Armageddon, Anti-Christ, and returned Christ), while the Western elites get to maintain unipolar dominance. Watch General Wesley Clark’s video below.

Trump’s tariffs were designed to stifle the global South, China’s export customers, and hence China’s economy, but the new BRICS+ framework has proven too well-developed to be bullied into submission in such a manner. The US is losing the trade war badly, and now needs a war to pay its debts, just as Europe does, which is why the US will join Europe in a war on Iran and Russia after Russia defends Iran. Probably.

The next stage in the WWIII battle plan is to cut off Russia’s oil shipments at sea, and to blockade oil to China, just like the US did to Japan to get it to start WWII.

Domestically, the US has been taken over by the Cabal. They are going to launch their chaos agents to drive a wedge between “liberals” and “conservatives,” both of which are meaningless distinctions in terms of the way the US political system works. Virtually every politician is compromised, bought and paid for. Something like 78 Senators are ready to declare war on Iran.

The Cabal also appears to have another plandemic on its agenda. When they come with a needle for your arm, my advice is DO NOT COMPLY!

You can call your Senators. Go ahead, tell that fresh-voiced staffer that you don’t want to go to war if it makes you feel better.

Meanwhile, pray to God and live in respectful fear of the Lord, and love your family and your neighbor.

The piece below is a must-read and watch to be fully informed.

Pray for peace!