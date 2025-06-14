As the pinned post at elliottmiddleton.substack.com explains, the US Deep State, comprising the military-industrial-complex, the banks, and the Jewish lobby, primarily, has had long-standing plans to break up Russia and China at their historical moments of demographic weakness.
Israel gets their Greater Israel project in the bargain (and possibly a fake Armageddon, Anti-Christ, and returned Christ), while the Western elites get to maintain unipolar dominance. Watch General Wesley Clark’s video below.
Trump’s tariffs were designed to stifle the global South, China’s export customers, and hence China’s economy, but the new BRICS+ framework has proven too well-developed to be bullied into submission in such a manner. The US is losing the trade war badly, and now needs a war to pay its debts, just as Europe does, which is why the US will join Europe in a war on Iran and Russia after Russia defends Iran. Probably.
The next stage in the WWIII battle plan is to cut off Russia’s oil shipments at sea, and to blockade oil to China, just like the US did to Japan to get it to start WWII.
Domestically, the US has been taken over by the Cabal. They are going to launch their chaos agents to drive a wedge between “liberals” and “conservatives,” both of which are meaningless distinctions in terms of the way the US political system works. Virtually every politician is compromised, bought and paid for. Something like 78 Senators are ready to declare war on Iran.
The Cabal also appears to have another plandemic on its agenda. When they come with a needle for your arm, my advice is DO NOT COMPLY!
You can call your Senators. Go ahead, tell that fresh-voiced staffer that you don’t want to go to war if it makes you feel better.
Meanwhile, pray to God and live in respectful fear of the Lord, and love your family and your neighbor.
The piece below is a must-read and watch to be fully informed.
June 14, 2025
“Wing Of Zion” Doomsday Plane Takes Flight Ahead Of “Operation True Promise III”
By: Sorcha Faal, and as reported to her Western Subscribers
A beyond foreboding new Security Council (SC) report circulating in the Kremlin today first noting President Putin held phone calls with the leaders of Iran and Israel yesterday, says afterwards, the Russian Embassy in the United States announced: “In light of the dangerous escalation resulting from Israel's act of force against Iran, Vladimir Putin had telephone conversations with President of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian and Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu...The President of Russia expressed his condolences to the authorities and citizens of Iran over the heavy death toll resulting from Israeli strikes, including among civilians...Vladimir Putin stressed that Russia condemned Israel's actions, which had been carried out in violation of the UN Charter and international law...The Russian side has been fully supporting the efforts to resolve the situation around Iran's nuclear programme peacefully and has proposed concrete initiatives aimed at reaching mutually acceptable agreements...Russia will continue to promote a de-escalation between Iran and Israel...In his conversation with the Prime Minister of Israel, the President of Russia emphasised the importance of resuming the negotiations and resolving any issues pertaining to Iran's nuclear programme exclusively via political and diplomatic means...In addition, the Russian leader expressed willingness to provide mediation so as to prevent further escalation...It was agreed that the Russian side will maintain close contact with the authorities of both Iran and Israel with a view to resolving the present situation, which is fraught with the most disastrous consequences for the entire region”.
On 25 March, this report notes, the United States government released its national security document “Annual Threat Assessment of the U.S. Intelligence Community”, wherein, on page 26, it factually declared to the world: “We continue to assess Iran is not building a nuclear weapon and that Khamenei has not reauthorized the nuclear weapons program he suspended in 2003”.
On 3 October 2007, this report continues, Commander-in-Chief General Wesley Clark of the United States Army in Europe shockingly revealed that a top Pentagon military officer told him shortly after the 9/11 false flag attacks: “I just got this memo from the Secretary of Defense's office...It says we're going to attack and destroy the governments in 7 countries in five years - we're going to start with Iraq, and then we're going to move to Syria, Lebanon, Libya, Somalia, Sudan an”.
On 13 June, this report details, the Israeli doomsday war plane “Wing of Zion” took flight to direct an attack on Iran to destroy the nuclear weapons it is not building, cripple its nuclear weapons program that was suspended in 2003, and assassinate its top military leaders and nuclear scientists—an attack that caused Ambassador Dmitry Polyansky to most factually declare to the United Nations Security Council yesterday: “Of course, every country has the right to defend itself...But in this case, Israel launched an aggression – an attack against Iran – totally violating and breaching the UN Charter and international law...I cannot imagine how it can be framed as legitimate self-defense”.
In knowing that it is last on the list of the 7 countries the socialist Western colonial powers vowed to destroy, this report notes, Iran responded to the Israeli unprovoked attack by launching “Operation True Promise III”, that has hit at least 150 targets in Israel—Israeli media sources then revealed Iranian strikes caused “unprecedented destruction” in Tel Avi—the Haaretz newspaper in Israel revealed: “Iranian missiles completely destroyed nine buildings and damaged hundreds of others in Ramat Gan in central Israel”—and Fox News revealed: “At least two people have been killed following four rounds of Iranian missile strikes into Israel”
Earlier today, this report continues, Iran “officially notified” France, the United Kingdom, and the United States of plans to launch large-scale attacks on Israel—a senior Iranian military official told the Fars news agency: “Iran’s strikes against Israel will continue...Iran also plans to target US bases in the region in the coming days”—the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in Iran issued the ominous warning: “Kheibar missiles will be launched soon — the world will be shocked by what it sees”—the Kheibar ballistic missile is also known as Khorramshahr-4, that releases 80 independent warheads, which means just 100 of them could destroy 8,000 targets.
Yesterday, this report details, top Russian military commander Major General Apti Alaudinov gravely proclaimed: “World War III is already underway...We need to declare mobilisation...We need to prepare at least half a million people in advance...But realistically one million people“—a grave proclamation joined by socialist European Union and NATO member leader Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk issuing the urgent plea: “The confrontation between Israel and Iran is moving towards a regular war in the region that may destabilise the whole world...Since World War II we haven’t been so close to a global conflict...Europe and the United States must unite their efforts to stop further escalation...It is still not too late!”.
Also yesterday, this report concludes, top President Donald Trump media advisor Tucker Carlson released his chilling document “This Could Be The Final Newsletter Before All-Out War”, wherein he grimly warned: “On Thursday, Iran’s president threatened to ‘destroy’ any country that eliminates his government’s nuclear facilities...Now, the world will learn what that looks like...While the American military may not have physically perpetrated the assault, years of funding and sending weapons to Israel, which Donald Trump just bragged about on Truth Social, undeniably place the U.S. at the center of last night’s events...Washington knew these attacks would happen...They aided Israel in carrying them out...Politicians purporting to be America First can’t now credibly turn around and say they had nothing to do with it...Our country is in deep trouble”.
Pray for peace!