This website has been around a while. It is rumored to be associated with US military intelligence. They provide links to sources.

Via whatdoesitmean.com:

June 17, 2025

Nuclear War Emergency Action Messages Blasted Out As Deep State Shatters Trump

By: Sorcha Faal, and as reported to her Western Subscribers

A beyond grim new Security Council (SC) report circulating in the Kremlin today first noting President Donald Trump cut short his G7 Summit visit yesterday, so he could return to Washington to meet with his National Security Council Team in the White House Situation Room, says he also posted the grave warning: “Iran should have signed the “deal” I told them to sign...What a shame, and waste of human life...Simply stated, IRAN CAN NOT HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON...I said it over and over again!...Everyone should immediately evacuate Tehran!”.

On his flight back to Washington after becoming the first American leader in history to warn a foreign nation to evacuate its capitol city, this report notes, President Trump declared to reporters: “Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon, it’s very simple” and posted the message: “I have not reached out to Iran for 'Peace Talks' in any way, shape, or form...This is just more HIGHLY FABRICATED, FAKE NEWS!...If they want to talk, they know how to reach me...They should have taken the deal that was on the table - Would have saved a lot of lives!!!”.

Though President Trump hasn’t reached out to Iran, this report continues, his top intelligence officials have been speaking anonymously to the media, as leftist CNN revealed today: “According to US intelligence, Israel’s recent attacks have set Iran’s alleged military nuclear program back only a matter of months...Contrary to Jerusalem’s claims that Tehran is on the brink of obtaining a nuclear weapon, US intelligence assessments have concluded that not only was Iran not actively pursuing a nuclear bomb, but it was also up to three years away from being able to produce one”.

Immediately upon Israel launching an unprovoked attack to destroy a nuclear weapons program Iran doesn’t even have, this report details, the United States Military nuclear war High-Frequency Global Communications System (HFGCS) blasted out a 246-character emergency action alert encrypted code to American nuclear-capable bombers, missiles, and submarines—a nuclear war emergency action alert swiftly followed by the news: “Though currently sailing in the Western Pacific, the U.S. Navy is sending the supercarrier USS Nimitz and the rest of its strike group to the Middle East”—it was also revealed: “Over two dozen U.S. Air Force KC-135R and KC-46A tankers from across the United States appeared on flight-tracking software yesterday evening, taking off from their bases and heading east over the Atlantic”—and is a massive military deployment that was followed by the United States Military blasting out a 290-character emergency action alert encrypted nuclear war code using the call sign “Hard Luck”.

As the United States masses its nuclear war forces on the southern Middle East borders of Russia, this report notes, the Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) warned: “Kiev and London have been plotting a series of bloody provocations to escalate the Ukraine conflict and disrupt dialogue between Moscow and Washington”—a warning followed by Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova announcing: “The next round of bilateral consultations focused on eliminating irritants and normalizing the functioning of diplomatic missions has been canceled at the initiative of the American side”—Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu arrived today in North Korea on a special assignment from President Putin, with both nations bound by a mutual defense pact—the Ministry of Defense revealed today: “Russia’s air defenses have destroyed 147 incoming Ukrainian drones overnight, including several targeting Moscow”—and was a revelation joined with the news: “The Ukrainian Air Force confirmed that Russia launched 472 aerial weapons overnight on 17 June, including nearly 280 Shahed-type attack drones and two Kinzhal ballistic missiles...The strike primarily targeted Kyiv”.

Earlier today, this report notes, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps commander Brigadier General Kioumars Heydari announced: “A new wave of fierce attacks by the Iranian armed forces, especially the army’s ground forces, with new and advanced weapons has begun and will intensify in the coming hours”—an announcement followed by the news: “Tehran has struck the headquarters of Israeli spy agency Mossad in Herzliya, near Tel Aviv...Videos on social media have captured black smoke billowing from the area where the HQ is supposed to be located”—and it was also observed: “As soon as Iran launched the ninth phase of its retaliatory military operation, True Promise III, late Monday, Israel imposed a sweeping media blackout...Live broadcasts from the skies over Tel Aviv and Haifa, illuminated by a large barrage of Iranian missiles and drones, were abruptly cut off by authorities...Simultaneously, major Western media outlets, including American broadcaster CNN, halted their live aerial coverage from multiple cities across Israel ”.

During his election campaign last year, this report concludes, President Trump vowed to the war weary American peoples: “I will shatter the Deep State”—yesterday, however, top President Trump political advisor Steve Bannon warned that the Deep State is shattering Trump—top President Trump media advisor Tucker Carlson also warned yesterday: “I think we’re going to see the end of the American Empire...The second you get enmeshed in a real war—not a fake let’s go bomb the villages and declare success—we don’t even have a good track record...Why are the Houthis still there?...There’s a whole other question, which is: how prepared is the U.S. military for a real conflict?...And the answer is—totally unprepared...Scary unprepared...I don’t think people understand that”—and was a warning President Trump responded to with the post: “Somebody please explain to kooky Tucker Carlson that, IRAN CAN NOT HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON!”.

[Note: Some words and/or phrases appearing in quotes in this report are English language approximations of Russian words/phrases having no exact counterpart.]