Biden, Harris, Blinken, & Austin – Congress Must Immediately Arrest All Four

Posted Nov 23, 2024 by Martin Armstrong |

I have been waiting for a response publicly after Russia on Tuesday launched its new hypersonic ballistic missile. This weapon is a preemptive weapon that can neutralize NATO to a large extent, and the West has no defense. Sources I cannot mention have confirmed that the West did not know about this missile, and Putin fired it for the sole purpose of demonstrating to the West what they are playing with.

Putin authorized the firing of this secret weapon, which is a new intermediate-range ballistic missile, as a last resort to warn the world what is at stake. Our media lies and only prints what they are told. There are no investigative journalists anymore. This is why NATO called an immediate emergency meeting with Zelensky. Putin checkmated the West. He said in a televised address that US air defense systems would be powerless to stop the new missile. This flies at ten times the speed of sound. However, they call it the Oreshnik, which means hazelnut. There are multiple warheads and Putin’s warnings have been laughed at by the Western Press because they are merely the propaganda of the state. Putin said in his address:

“We believe that we have the right to use our weapons against military facilities of the countries that allow to use their weapons against our facilities.”

Sources have also confirmed that Mark Rutte, the NATO chief Neocon, also held talks with Donald Trump on the “global security issues facing the alliance.”

Ukrainian military officials said the missile that hit Dnipro had reached a speed of Mach 11 and carried six non-nuclear warheads, each releasing six submunitions. This is checkmate. This missile is so fast that its speed can vary to make it unstoppable. Volodymyr Zelensky should be dragged out of office and charged with conspiracy to create the destruction of the West. The Russian Gen Sergei Karakayev, the head of Russia’s Strategic Missile Forces, said the Oreshnik could reach targets across Europe and be fitted with nuclear or conventional warheads.

“No one in the world has such weapons,” Putin made very clear. Viktor Orban, the Hungarian prime minister, cautioned against underestimating Russia’s responses. “It’s not a trick… there will be consequences,” he said. Donald Tusk, Poland’s prime minister, said the conflict was “entering a decisive phase” and “taking on very dramatic dimensions.” We still have disgusting world leaders like Poland’s foreign minister, Radosław Sikorski, who had the audacity to describe the attack as “an act of desperation.” This guy is not qualified to clean toilets for he is obvious too stupid to understand what this missile means. Jan Lipavský, the Czech foreign minister, is another guy who is not qualified to lead a marching band in high school. His stupid remark called the strike an “escalatory step and an attempt of the Russian dictator to scare the population of Ukraine and to scare the population of Europe.” Perhaps he should go to school and see that the head of Europe is an unelected dictator who cannot be removed by the people – Putin can.

Biden, Harris, Blinken, and Austin must be removed from office instantly. The Speaker of the House should assume the presidency now. Biden is too senile to comprehend that Blinkin and his NEOCONS are about to waste at least 100 million Americans and Europe for Zelensky. This is not an exaggeration. Russia is at full nuclear alert, and so is the USA. Biden is incompetent to have control over those launch codes. It is going to start dressing like Zelensky and wants to be remember as FDR.