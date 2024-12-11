The drones over New Jersey have become a comical psyop, except that they may be preparing for a shock and retraumatization to be blamed on—guess who—Iran.

It is not plausible that the government could not stop these drones or find out where they were coming from. They certainly could have shot them down if jamming didn’t work.

Now, a top government official is saying on the authority of “someone very high up” that Iran has a “mothership” parked (where? in the air? on the sea?) off the Atlantic coast.

This is a friggin’ joke.

The FBI has requested that the people of New Jersey turn over their videos of the drones. Very few citizen journalist videos of drones are on YouTube.

The people of New Jersey do not seem concerned, even taking it as the joke that it is.

A dirty bomb explosion, a chemical or biological release, or any other horrific scenario that the CIA is expert at devising would change the mood quickly.

Likely, the “Biden” administration would declare a national emergency and possibly even take drastic action against Iran (through Israel) in the form of a nuclear strike or one serious enough to cause the oil crisis the Neocons need to tighten the noose on China to achieve unipolar global domination.

This is speculation, but the Neocons’ time is short, and they are a heartless and desperate crew.

Pray for peace!