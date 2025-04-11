WWIII has been in progress for a while as a trade war. Now, it may be about to go kinetic. Did your government ask you if you want to go to war? The anti-China propaganda is heating up.

Neocon Spokesmodel Peter Zeihan has been explicit, as I believe Luciferian doctrine requires him to be, about the Cabal and Neocons’ intention to cut off China’s oil imports. They are sticking to their strategy of hitting China while it is down demographically and economically, as documented in the pinned post at elliottmiddleton.substack.com.

Will Zionist puppet Trump stand up to Bibi and tell him the US will not bomb Iran’s “nuclear” facilities (the petroleum facilities would almost certainly be hit as well). Trump appeared to be mind-controlled in his last meeting with Bibi Netanyahu.

So, we may soon see how the US Navy performs against China’s fleet and high-tech weapons. An aircraft carrier is a sitting duck, and the F35 is a turkey.