Estonia’s Prime Minister, Kaja Kallas At Estonia’s Lennart Meri Conference, PM Kallas stated that the conflict with Moscow should end with Russia’s defeat and eventual breakup, splitting the Russian Federation into smaller nations: “Russia’s defeat is not a bad thing … they should become separate states” reuters.com+15bignewsnetwork.com+15ground.news+1 Ex-Austrian Foreign Minister, Karin Kneissl In an interview, Kneissl confirmed she encountered Western thinking (notably from the Atlantic Council and some UK, German, and Austrian academics) that supports balkanizing Russia, much like Yugoslavia: “Some people … said that Russia could be divided just as the Federation of Yugoslavia was divided” tass.com Karl von Habsburg , Pan‑European Union Leader Speaking at the Free Nations of Post‑Russia Forum in Vienna (Dec 2024), Habsburg advocated for a Western-aligned policy goal to break up Russia into smaller democratic states, describing it as the "final decolonization" of Muscovy: ...called on European leaders to join “the process of final decolonization of Muscovy–Russia” foreignaffairs.com+4en.wikipedia.org+4 Other Supportive Voices Lech Wałęsa (former President of Poland): publicly argued that Russia should be reduced to about 50 million people , enabling its constituent nationalities to secede pace.coe.int+12foreignaffairs.com+12tomorrowsworld.org+12.

U.S. Helsinki Commission (a transatlantic body with U.S. and European legislators) referred to Russian "decolonization" as a “moral and strategic imperative” foreignaffairs.com+1foreignpolicy.com+1.

As I argue in the pinned post at elliottmiddleton.substack.com, Western Neocon strategists have for decades viewed Russian and Chinese demographic problems with dripping jaws, waiting for the moment to finish off the weakened great powers. Here is Neocon spokes-blabbermouth giving a pep talk to the European leaders ready to lead Europe into self-immolation:

The Neocons operate in a strictly genocidal mindset in which the goal is eliminating the enemy’s ability to produce another generation of offspring, or at least to vastly reduce their population.

Tulsi Gabbert has warned that we are closer now to nuclear war than ever before. And now Israel is allegedly about to attack Iran.

We will soon see Donald Trump’s true colors. As I have written, a Middle East crisis is needed to justify the implementation of maritime constriction of Russia’s oil exports, and China’s oil imports. The goal remains, as always, global unipolar dominance by the West. In my opinion, none of Trump’s policies make sense in any other context. The tariffs were a miscalculated attempt to destroy the economies of the rest of the world, leaving Fortress America on top.

