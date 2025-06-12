World war inches closer
will Trump comply with the Neocon agenda? will Europe be able to pull it off by itself?
I asked ChatGPT what European leaders have called for the breakup of the Russian Federation:
Estonia’s Prime Minister, Kaja Kallas
At Estonia’s Lennart Meri Conference, PM Kallas stated that the conflict with Moscow should end with Russia’s defeat and eventual breakup, splitting the Russian Federation into smaller nations:
“Russia’s defeat is not a bad thing … they should become separate states” reuters.com+15bignewsnetwork.com+15ground.news+1
Ex-Austrian Foreign Minister, Karin Kneissl
In an interview, Kneissl confirmed she encountered Western thinking (notably from the Atlantic Council and some UK, German, and Austrian academics) that supports balkanizing Russia, much like Yugoslavia:
“Some people … said that Russia could be divided just as the Federation of Yugoslavia was divided” tass.com
Karl von Habsburg, Pan‑European Union Leader
Speaking at the Free Nations of Post‑Russia Forum in Vienna (Dec 2024), Habsburg advocated for a Western-aligned policy goal to break up Russia into smaller democratic states, describing it as the "final decolonization" of Muscovy:
...called on European leaders to join “the process of final decolonization of Muscovy–Russia” foreignaffairs.com+4en.wikipedia.org+4
Other Supportive Voices
Lech Wałęsa (former President of Poland): publicly argued that Russia should be reduced to about 50 million people, enabling its constituent nationalities to secede pace.coe.int+12foreignaffairs.com+12tomorrowsworld.org+12.
U.S. Helsinki Commission (a transatlantic body with U.S. and European legislators) referred to Russian "decolonization" as a “moral and strategic imperative” foreignaffairs.com+1foreignpolicy.com+1.
As I argue in the pinned post at elliottmiddleton.substack.com, Western Neocon strategists have for decades viewed Russian and Chinese demographic problems with dripping jaws, waiting for the moment to finish off the weakened great powers. Here is Neocon spokes-blabbermouth giving a pep talk to the European leaders ready to lead Europe into self-immolation:
The Neocons operate in a strictly genocidal mindset in which the goal is eliminating the enemy’s ability to produce another generation of offspring, or at least to vastly reduce their population.
Tulsi Gabbert has warned that we are closer now to nuclear war than ever before. And now Israel is allegedly about to attack Iran.
We will soon see Donald Trump’s true colors. As I have written, a Middle East crisis is needed to justify the implementation of maritime constriction of Russia’s oil exports, and China’s oil imports. The goal remains, as always, global unipolar dominance by the West. In my opinion, none of Trump’s policies make sense in any other context. The tariffs were a miscalculated attempt to destroy the economies of the rest of the world, leaving Fortress America on top.
Via whatdoesitmean.com:
June 12, 2025
America Issues Nuclear War Alert While Evacuating Middle East And Praising Russia
By: Sorcha Faal, and as reported to her Western Subscribers
A beyond ominous new Security Council (SC) report circulating in the Kremlin today first noting President Putin factually revealed: “Russia possesses the most cutting-edge nuclear weapons in the world, guaranteeing the country’s sovereignty and the global balance of power...The share of the state-of-the-art weapon systems and equipment in our strategic nuclear forces comes to 95%...That is the highest level among all of the world’s nuclear powers”, says this factual revelation was joined by top President Donald Trump war official Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard issuing the grave to warning to the American peoples: “This is the reality of what’s at stake, what we are facing now...Because as we stand here today, closer to the brink of nuclear annihilation than ever before, political elite warmongers are carelessly fomenting fear and tensions between nuclear powers...It’s up to us, the people, to speak up and demand an end to this madness...We must reject this path to nuclear war and work toward a world where no one has to live in fear of a nuclear holocaust”.
Following Director of National Intelligence Gabbard warning the American peoples about the “political elite warmongers” pushing for nuclear war, this report notes, top President Trump foreign policy official Secretary of State Marco Rubio posted the announcement today: “On behalf of the American people, I want to congratulate the Russian people on Russia Day...The United States remains committed to supporting the Russian people as they continue to build on their aspirations for a brighter future...We also take this opportunity to reaffirm the United States’ desire for constructive engagement with the Russian Federation to bring about a durable peace between Russia and Ukraine...It is our hope that peace will foster more mutually beneficial relations between our countries”.
In a blow against the “political elite warmongers” pushing for nuclear war, this report continues, the Western-funded polling organization Levada Center just revealed: “Russians do not consider the United States as the most unfriendly country anymore, and the title now goes to Germany...The United States lost the top spot for the first time in 13 years, dropping to fourth place in the poll...Attitudes towards America shifted with the return of President Donald Trump”.
The latest consequence of these “political elite warmongers” pushing for nuclear war, this report details, was evidenced in the grim news yesterday: “In response to a threat by Iran to attack U.S. bases in the region, the State and Defense Departments have authorized the evacuation of dependents and non-essential staff from embassies and bases in the region, mainly Iraq, Kuwait and Bahrain”.
Among those exposing the truth about these “political elite warmongers” pushing for nuclear war, this report concludes, is world-renowned American international relations expert Professor Andrew Latham at Macalester College, who, in his just released national security document “NATO’s Ukraine War Strategy Is A Total Sham”, observed:
Let’s dispense with the fantasy right off the bat: Russia isn’t trembling at the prospect of new sanctions.
Not now. Not after more than three years of war, hundreds of billions in Western aid to Ukraine, multiple tranches of punitive economic measures, and an endless cycle of condemnations and diplomatic theater.
If Congress moves forward with another sanctions package this summer – as seems increasingly likely – Moscow won’t respond with panic. It will respond with calculation. Cold, strategic, and utterly unimpressed.
There was a time, not so long ago, when the United States believed sanctions could shape Russian behavior. That era is over. If it ever existed at all, it ended in the wreckage of Western assumptions outside Bakhmut, in the charred remains of NATO-supplied armor near Avdiivka, and in the Kremlin’s growing confidence that time – and the strategic geography of Eurasia—is on its side.
Washington continues to act as if economic punishment is a form of strategy. But from the Kremlin’s point of view, sanctions no longer signal strength. They signal political exhaustion masquerading as resolve.
The sanctions game has become an end in itself. Each new package is framed as another righteous blow against Russian aggression, another notch in the belt of American virtue.
But beyond the self-congratulation, what exactly has changed?
Russia’s war effort continues. Its economy, while bruised, has adapted. It sells its energy eastward now, not westward. It trades in yuan and rupees. It builds parallel systems, reroutes supply chains, and weathers the storm with the kind of stoic determination that Washington once dismissed as propaganda.
It’s not that sanctions have no effect—they do—but they no longer have the kind of leverage that might shift the course of the war or fracture the elite consensus around Putin’s leadership.
If anything, they’ve had the opposite effect: reinforcing the Kremlin’s siege mentality, validating its narrative of Western encirclement, and hardening domestic resolve.
What’s more, Russia has built institutional and political redundancies into its economy. Parallel import schemes, murky trade networks through the Caucasus and Central Asia, sovereign wealth funds insulated from Western pressure, and most importantly, a population increasingly inoculated against hardship.
The liberal theory that economic pain necessarily produces political moderation was always suspect. But in the case of post-2022 Russia, it has proven downright delusional.
Congress will probably do what it always does: pass sanctions, declare victory, and move on. But the Kremlin will not be confused. It will see the gesture for what it is – more performance than policy. And it will act accordingly. Not with fear, but with quiet, deliberate confidence.
Because in this war, as in all others, the side that understands reality best tends to win.
And right now, Russia has a much clearer view of reality than many in Washington do.
Pray for peace!