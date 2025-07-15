Why shouldn’t they take preemptive defensive action? We live in a 1914-like environment of dry tinder everywhere…

Time For Illusions Is Over—We Are In A World War

By: Sorcha Faal, and as reported to her Western Subscribers

A foreboding Security Council (SC) report circulating in the Kremlin today first noting President Donald Trump threatened yesterday to impose severe tariffs of up to 100% on Russia’s trading partners unless a deal is reached to end the Ukraine conflict within 50 days, says he revealed about what made him issue this threat: “I speak to Putin a lot...I always hang up and say well that was a nice phone call and then missiles are launched into Kyiv...I go home, I tell the first lady, you know, I spoke to Vladimir today, we had a wonderful conversation...And then she says oh really?...Another city was just hit”—and as Moscow began assessing this threat, top Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced: “We undoubtedly need time to analyze what was said in Washington...And if and when President Putin deems it necessary, he will certainly comment on it”.

While the Kremlin assesses if President Trump really depends on his wife to make threats, that if carried out would overturn the entire global economy, this report notes, Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev most factually observed: “Trump issued a theatrical ultimatum to the Kremlin...The world shuddered, expecting the consequences...Belligerent Europe was disappointed...Russia didn’t care”—a factual observation joined with the news: “Senate Majority Leader John Thune indicated on 14 July that the Senate would likely delay advancing a significant package of sanctions targeting Russia's trading partners”—and the leftist New York Times revealed today: “President Trump’s new plan to send weapons to Ukraine and his simultaneous threat of harsh penalties on Russia’s trading partners reflect a dramatic shift in his position on the war, but his proposals leave key details unclear...Pentagon officials said later that many details were still being worked out...And experts doubted the credibility of Mr. Trump’s threat to impose 100 percent tariffs on Russia’s trading partners”.

At the same time President Trump threatened economic war on Russian trading partners yesterday, this report continues, unelected Ukrainian Dictator Vladimir Zelensky moved to extend martial law and cancel future elections—a dictatorial power grab joined with the news: “The Ukrainian government has dismantled the Ministry of National Unity, which was led by Deputy Prime Minister Aleksey Chernyshov...The move comes after the official was accused of fleeing the country amid a corruption scandal”—and the Kyiv Independent warned today: ”As Ukraine’s main independent English-language media outlet, we have a duty to acknowledge and expose this threat...A string of recent events indicate that the Ukrainian leadership is increasingly circumventing democratic institutions and sabotaging the rule of law....Chief among these events is a criminal investigation against Ukraine’s best-known anti-corruption activist Vitaliy Shabunin”.

Along with articles now appearing like “If Trump Folds To Neocons On Ukraine, MAGA Base Will Bury Him As Biden 2.0”, this report details, it was revealed: “House Republicans on Monday night voted against attaching a Democratic amendment to landmark cryptocurrency legislation that would force the Justice Department to release the Jeffrey Epstein files”—but while President Trump enrages his MAGA base over Ukraine and the Epstein files, it was also revealed: “The Pentagon pulled senior Defense Department officials from the Aspen Security Forum on Monday, a day before the four-day summit in Colorado was set to begin...The bipartisan national security forum has attracted Republican and Democratic administration officials for years...But Pentagon spokesperson Kingsley Wilson said the event promotes the evil of globalism, disdain for our great country, and hatred for the President of the United States”.

For those Americans attempting to understand what their nation is doing, this report notes, they need to remember President Trump most gravely warning them in August-2023: “Our country is going to hell and we’re not going to be the big boy...We have power, but it’s waning...In fact, it’s waning in terms of our currency...Should the dollar cease to be the world’s reserve currency, it’s bigger than losing any war”—the American dollar has survived for decades as the world’s reserve currency because of the TINA Doctrine, as in, “There Is No Alternative”—American economists warned: “If the U.S. loses its role as the world’s reserve currency, that will cut our net worth down by 25% top to bottom”—all of which joins the news: “The U.S. dollar's long dominance as the world's currency is fraying as global investors warm to a "sell America" trading strategy...The U.S. dollar has long been a symbol of America's financial dominance...But this year, the dollar has fallen over 10% in value - its worst start of the year since 1973”.

Among those facing without the fear the true state of world today, this report concludes, is Council on Foreign and Defense Policy (SWAP) member Dmitry Trenin, who, in his document “World War III Has Already Begun” released in the Kremlin today, warningly assessed to all top Russian officials:

Many now speak of humanity’s drift towards World War III, imagining events similar to those of the 20th century.

But war evolves.

It will not begin with a June 1941 Barbarossa-style invasion or a Cuban Missile Crisis-style nuclear standoff.

In fact, the new world war is already underway – it’s just that not everyone has recognized it yet.

For Russia, the pre-war period ended in 2014. For China, it was 2017. For Iran, 2023. Since then, war – in its modern, diffuse form – has intensified.

This is not a new Cold War. Since 2022, the West’s campaign against Russia has grown more decisive. The risk of direct nuclear confrontation with NATO over the Ukraine conflict is rising.

Donald Trump’s return to the White House created a temporary window in which such a clash could be avoided, but by mid-2025, hawks in the US and Western Europe had pushed us dangerously close again.

This war involves the world’s leading powers: the United States and its allies on one side, China and Russia on the other.

It is global, not because of its scale, but because of the stakes: the future balance of power.

The West sees the rise of China and the resurgence of Russia as existential threats. Its counteroffensive, economic and ideological, is meant to put a halt to that shift.

It is a war of survival for the West, not just geopolitically but ideologically.

Western globalism – whether economic, political, or cultural – cannot tolerate alternative civilizational models. Post-national elites in the US and Western Europe are committed to preserving their dominance. A diversity of worldviews, civilizational autonomy, and national sovereignty are seen not as options, but as threats.

Compromise is no longer part of the game. What we’re seeing are not temporary crises but rolling conflicts. Eastern Europe and the Middle East are the two current flashpoints. A third has long been identified: East Asia, particularly Taiwan. Russia is directly engaged in Ukraine, holds stakes in the Middle East, and may become involved in the Pacific.

The war is no longer about occupation, but destabilization. The new strategy focuses on sowing internal disorder: economic sabotage, social unrest, and psychological attrition. The West’s plan for Russia is not defeat on the battlefield, but gradual internal collapse.

Its tactics are all-encompassing. Drone strikes target infrastructure and nuclear facilities. Political assassinations are no longer off-limits. Journalists, negotiators, scientists, and even their families are being hunted. Residential neighborhoods, schools, and hospitals are not collateral damage – they are targets. This is total war.

This is underpinned by dehumanization. Russians are portrayed not just as enemies but as subhuman. Western societies are manipulated to accept this. Information control, censorship, and historical revisionism are used to justify the war. Those who question the dominant narrative are labelled traitors.

If escalation is inevitable, we must consider pre-emptive action – firstly with conventional arms. And if necessary, we must be ready to use ‘special means’, including nuclear weapons, with full awareness of the consequences. Deterrence must be both passive and active.

Finally, we must penetrate the West’s information shield. The battlefield now includes narratives, alliances, and public opinion. Russia must once again learn to engage in others’ domestic politics, not as an aggressor, but as a defender of truth.

The time for illusions is over. We are in a world war. The only path forward is through bold, strategic action.

