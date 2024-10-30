Having lost the automobile market to China and the US, Europeans are shifting automobile resources to “DEFENSE.”

The Western Plutocrats, via the Neocons and NATO, are already waging World War III. They leave themselves no other option than military escalation to defeat China and the BRICS+ coalition before China achieves energy independence and completes its payments system, rendering the Western financial system useless to them.

Will General Macron lead Europe into World War III?

Pray for peace!