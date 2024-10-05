David Woo is long the October VIX call. He tells us that Bibi Netanyahu has an incentive to strike Iran and start WWIII if it looks like Harris/Walz might win the election.

But, I ask: what will Trump do if Bibi hits Iran’s nuclear facilities? Watch the clip in Sean’s video for the answer. Trump seems all-in for war with Iran, as a “Zionist” Israel supporter would be. He wants to take out their nuclear facilities before the oil.

Remember, the ultimate goal of the Great Reset from the WEF’ers point of view is destroying Russia and China so that they come out as the sole masters of the techno-enslaved Earth. See my pinned post for background.

As Neocon spokesmodel Peter Zeihan has stated many times, the way to take down China is to cut off the oil imports that are the lifeblood of their industrial economy, which is generating their trillion-dollar annual trade surplus.

“Geopolitical risk will increase up to the election,” is Woo’s forecast.

I queried GPT-4 for an appropriate Chinese proverb for the current historical moment:

“It is better to be a dog in times of tranquillity than to be a human in chaotic times.”

Another apt report from Singaporean Sean Foo on the trade war, which is not going well for Europe, which is stupidly going along with NATO’s push for WWIII with Russia by firing American missiles deep into Russia.

Finally, a look at why prescription drugs are in short supply in the US when they’re not in other parts of the world. The reasons are financial incentives and the FDA.

Pray for peace!