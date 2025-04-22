Unless the West abandons its hubris, world war is assured. Demonic Netanyahu plays his part by bombing Iran and starting the oil crisis, and Britain and France step up with their pathetic navies to interrupt oil flows to China (see second article below).

China's reliance on Russian seaborne oil imports is expected to remain strong, driven by discounted prices and strategic energy partnerships. However, ongoing geopolitical tensions and sanctions may influence the dynamics of these trade flow

April 2025 Surge : At least 20 million barrels of Arctic oil are estimated to be arriving in the region this month, facilitated by STS transfers. ​ Yahoo Finance+2Reuters+2Yahoo Finance+2

Arctic Crude : China's imports of Russian Arctic oil, such as ARCO and Novy Port grades, are on the rise. In March 2025, imports averaged 25,000 bpd. To navigate around U.S. sanctions, these shipments often involve ship-to-ship (STS) transfers in international waters near Singapore and Malaysia before proceeding to China. ​ Reuters

Seaborne Shipments : A substantial portion of these imports arrives by sea. Notably, in March 2025, China's seaborne crude imports from Russia experienced a significant 42% month-on-month increase, reaching the highest volumes since October 2024. ​ CRECA

Total Imports : In 2024, China imported approximately 108.5 million metric tons of crude oil from Russia, averaging 2.17 million barrels per day (bpd). This marked a 1% increase from the previous year, setting a new record for Russian oil imports into China. ​ Offshore Technology+1Reuters+1

As of early 2025, China continues to be the largest importer of Russian crude oil, with a significant portion arriving via maritime routes.​

The analysis in the following article strikes me as apt. Unless Trump can detach from Ukraine and Israel—defying the Cabal masters he is probably in service to—Europe is ready to explode into the absolute madness of world war. The Cabal says, “Great! We weaken Russia by killing off another generation of young men, and deprive China of oil at a time when their population is losing faith in the CCP! Let’s do it!”

Possibly China and Russia decide to implement the old Russian strategy of “escalate to de-escalate” with some mystery weapons—but who knows who has the better weapons of mass destruction at this point?

It will take a miracle to avoid war at this point. Western globalists have caused this war through their continued provocation of Russia by eastward NATO expansion. As I document in the pinned post at elliottmiddleton.substack.com, these Cold War plans have been on the shelves for decades—all for pride, for unipolar dominance. The evil of the Neocons can not be overstated.

April 22, 2025

Trump Reveals “Next Three Days” Will Decide Fate Of World

A forewarning new Security Council (SC) report circulating in the Kremlin today first noting President Donald Trump revealed to White House reporters yesterday: “I will be giving you a full detail over the next three days, but we had very good meetings on Ukraine-Russia”, says this revelation was followed by Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko grimly observing: “The trend of recent years is that quasi-unions are being formed within NATO’s framework where countries, by pooling their military resources, try to optimize the military structure to be more efficient...To us, it is obvious that all these trends are directed against Russia’s security interests and motivated by Russophobia”.

The quasi-unions being formed within the NATO framework to threaten Russia, this report notes, are exampled in articles now appearing like “Germany Wants The UK To Hold Its Hand While It Starts World War III”, and is why Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova warned that incoming German Chancellor Friedrich Merz poses a threat to the world.

In viewing the military deployments of these quasi-unions formed within the NATO framework, this report continues, top President Putin aide Nikolay Patrushev issued the warning alert today: “The European Union and the United Kingdom are gearing up to impose a naval blockade on Russia...They will meet an adequate and proportionate response from Moscow...If diplomatic or legal instruments do not take effect, the security of Russian shipping will be ensured by our navy...The hotheads in London or Brussels need to clearly understand this”.

In preparation for imminent total war against the quasi-unions formed within the NATO framework, this report details, Director Sergey Naryshkin of the Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) most gravely announced to the Russian peoples last week: “We feel and see that European countries, especially France the United Kingdom and Germany, are raising the level of escalation around the Ukrainian conflict...So we need to act pre-emptively...We're ready for it”.

With the fate of the world to be decided by whatever President Trump reveals in the “next three days”, this report concludes, Russian foreign policy expert Sergey Poletaev, in his just released open letter “Trump Wants A Deal. Putin Wants Victory. Ukraine Will Get What It Deserves”, assessed:

The Easter ceasefire has come and gone, with Russia and Ukraine trading accusations over thousands of violations as fighting resumes across the front lines – yet another reminder of how difficult it is to bring this war to an end.

Amid the renewed hostilities, Donald Trump’s long-promised peace plan is colliding with geopolitical realities. Despite backchannel talks with the Kremlin and growing pressure from both allies and opponents, Trump has yet to produce a deal that doesn’t resemble capitulation – or undermine his own political standing.

With a new offensive looming and patience wearing thin, the real question now is whether peace is still on the table – and if so, on whose terms.

The Relentless Push for Peace

The fundamental difference between President Donald Trump and his predecessor, Joe Biden, is that Trump is genuinely trying to negotiate a meaningful peace with Russia. He has no interest in prolonging what he sees as a losing war inherited from Biden, and he’s determined to end it. But he also knows he can’t accept just any deal – he needs a version of peace that won’t look like a defeat. After all, his critics are ready to frame any compromise as his own personal Afghanistan.

That’s the framework Trump is working within. What motivates Russian President Vladimir Putin isn’t really a top concern for him. So, he sends a trusted confidant – Steve Witkoff – to explore the possibility of striking a deal with the Kremlin.

In his meeting with Putin, Witkoff likely hears the same hardline message the Russian leader shares in public – and, reportedly, in private calls with Trump: lasting peace can only be achieved on Moscow’s terms. At a minimum, that means reviving the Istanbul agreements with additional territorial concessions. At most, it involves Russia’s sweeping 2021 demands to redraw Eastern Europe’s security architecture and, in effect, reverse the legacy of the Cold War.

It also seems Putin thinks he can secure at least his minimum objectives through brute force. Whether he’s bluffing or not, he’s clearly using the threat of escalation to pressure Trump. The message is implicit: Worried that Ukraine’s collapse will be blamed on you? There’s one way to prevent that – make a deal with me. In return, Trump could preserve face, gain economic wins like Nord Stream 2, and claim peace during his term. Meanwhile, Putin gets what he really wants: a thaw in US-Russia relations, an end to sanctions, and, crucially, legitimization of Russia’s actions in Ukraine. And if future conflicts arise, he’ll be in a stronger position. Not to mention, it would strike a blow against the globalists – an enemy both men seem to share.

That’s the pitch Putin’s been making, and by all indications, it’s what he and Witkoff discussed in their five-hour meeting. Witkoff, for his part, appears to be on board – he said as much during a Fox News appearance on April 15.

But the final call rests with Trump, not Witkoff. And Trump faces a difficult challenge: even if he wants to make a deal, how can he ensure it sticks? It’s not just Ukraine and Europe trying to sabotage the talks – that was to be expected – but opposition is also coming from inside Trump’s own camp.

Take Keith Kellogg, for example. He might tell Trump that Ukraine will never accept any such agreement. He could argue that Europe is fully aligned with Kiev and that if Trump really wants peace, he’ll need to get Putin to accept a European military presence in Ukraine. You want peace? Here’s the map – go make it happen.

Then there’s Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who may quietly but firmly advance the globalist view: any peace must be on Western terms, not Russian ones. He might even bring a fresh round of sanctions and another military aid package for Ukraine to the table.

It’s a situation reminiscent of 2016. Back then, Trump had seemingly cordial relations with Putin but ended up expanding anti-Russia measures due to domestic constraints. Today, his political position at home is stronger – but so are the stakes.

The Fable of the Snake and the Turtle

For now, Trump is opting for the path of least resistance: he’s floating ceasefire proposals he considers fair and achievable. But these ideas fall short of even Russia’s baseline demands. In essence, Trump is suggesting a freeze: Ukraine unofficially loses territory, receives no security guarantees from the West, but keeps its army, government, and freedom to pursue an anti-Russian foreign policy.

This has led to a delicate standoff. Both sides offer peace terms that the other finds unacceptable, while implicitly threatening escalation if no deal is reached.

We’ve already explored Putin’s potential escalatory moves. As for Trump, he’s threatening the harshest anti-Russia sanctions to date if talks collapse. Whether that threat is serious or not, what matters is this: the White House is quietly pulling back from military support for Kyiv. Recent leaks suggest not only reluctance, but growing frustration with Europe’s push to continue arms shipments. And it makes sense – if Trump authorizes new aid to Ukraine, it looks like he’s continuing Biden’s foreign policy, the very strategy he’s repeatedly slammed as a disaster. Yet globalist forces seem intent on boxing him into exactly that outcome.

At the moment, Moscow and Washington seem unable – or unwilling – to take meaningful steps toward each other. But neither side wants to admit failure or trigger a fresh spiral of escalation. It’s a waiting game: who will blink first? That standoff won’t last forever. Trump will soon need to make a call on new military aid, while Putin is expected to launch a new offensive as the spring-summer window opens.

So, what comes next? Nothing big is expected before mid-May. Rumor has it a high-level US delegation may attend the 80th anniversary of WWII victory celebrations in Moscow – and it’s not Putin’s style to spoil the party with bad news.

Looking past wild-card scenarios, there are three plausible paths forward:

1.) Back to Business as Usual: Peace talks between Russia and the US stall, forcing Trump to stay the course and back Ukraine. Russia’s summer offensive might unfold slowly, as it did last year, grinding down Ukrainian defenses over time.

2.) The South Vietnam Playbook: Trump and Putin strike a deal that lets Trump wash his hands of Ukraine and shift the blame onto Europe and Kyiv. The truce wouldn’t last – it would rest solely on personal guarantees between the two leaders, while the underlying conflict remains unresolved.

3.) Total Ukrainian Collapse: This is the scenario Putin keeps hinting at – Russia delivers a decisive military blow that collapses Ukraine’s front lines. If that happens, Kyiv may be forced to negotiate directly with Moscow, cutting out both the US and Europe.

Why Not Peace?

Why don’t we believe in lasting peace right now? Because no one involved agrees on what peace should even look like. Trump can’t impose a deal on Ukraine or Europe. And until that changes, the war will go on.

Ceasefire or not, the final outcome will be decided on the battlefield.

