The brief reflection below by a leading Singaporean diplomat, Prof. Kishore Mahbubani, contains several gems on the differences between the Chinese and American systems.

However, he is wrong about the differences between the American and Chinese responses to COVID-19.

He thinks China handled it better but gets the reason wrong. China did not use the mRNA “vaccines,” which probably reduced their excess deaths from all causes over the plandemic period because most appear to have been caused by the poisonous “vaccines.”

However, he does not account for the undeniable impact of almost three years of lockdown in China, which must have taken a severe toll. I address this in “Another proof that lockdowns kill,” linked below.

And no one believes China’s data anyway.

[Answer to trick question: No.]

Pray for peace!