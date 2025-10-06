“Lei’s Real Talk” reveals that Xi has fallen out of power to an extent, and new guys are starting to run the show in China.

China has reportedly offered to invest $1 trillion in the US, with the expectation of a positive return. This would vastly reduce the chance of war. This is the rational way forward. How about we ask them to build out some high-speed railways? Theirs are supposed to be pretty good.

Don’t fall for the “everything made in China is junk” meme. The Japanese showed where that leads: Lexus, Infiniti, et al. The BYD EVs are now reportedly better than Teslas.

Will Trump blow it? Probably, as he seems to be entirely in the sway of the Neocons.

But one can hope.

Trump and Xi (and associates) are supposed to meet later this month or in early November.

Pray for peace!