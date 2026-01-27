If the USD, now at 96.39 at 9:57 AM CST, remains in the 95-95 neighborhood for a week or more, it confirms a break in the trend. A falling dollar, on top of Trump’s tariffs, would cause import prices to rise even more.

This might not be inflationary (my models are not predicting >3% inflation) because the reduction in purchasing power might be sufficient to dampen an inflationary increase.

However, we know that at some point, they will have to start the printing presses, and we will have a high inflation. Just not yet, as far as I can tell.

But even if the Neocons start a war (bomb bomb bomb Iran), will other nations flock to the dollar, hen gold increasingly appears to be the preference worldwide?

I will be updating my models this weekend.

Pray for peace!