End Times Meditations

End Times Meditations

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Neural Foundry's avatar
Neural Foundry
6h

Really sharp analysis here. The point about purchasing power reduction offsetting inflation is somethign most people miss when they only focus on import price increases. I've been tracking this dynamic for months and the divergence between gold and dollar preference globally is accelerating way faster than most realize.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Elliott Middleton
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Elliott Middleton · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture