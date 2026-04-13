Singaporean Sean Foo cites authoritative sources (including Bloomberg that say China’s energy oil dependence is only 7% and declining. And they have the $1 trillion trade surplus to ease the pain.

What does the US have? A $2+ trillion annual fiscal deficit and a world turning its nose up at US debt.

I feel like Hezekiah at times. Isaiah (the prophet) told King Hezekiah that the Babylonians would one day carry off all the treasures of Judah to Babylon, and that some of Hezekiah’s own descendants would be taken there as eunuchs. Hezekiah replied that the Lord’s word was good, because he thought there would be peace and security in his lifetime.

That’s about the way I feel about the Chinese Communist Party as it is currently. Perhaps China will become the cradle of Christianity, as “the sleeping prophet” Edgar Cayce foresaw, and lead us toward the new earth. I hope he was right.

The Cabal will not win, but they will take down as many of us as they can.

Pray for peace!