Estimate the US macroeconomic effects of foreign US Treasury bondholders reducing their holdings by 10%

Overview

A 10% reduction in foreign holdings of U.S. Treasury securities would represent a sell-off of approximately $935-940 billion, based on current foreign holdings of around $9.4 trillion (as of late 2025). This scenario assumes the reduction occurs over a moderate period (e.g., 6-12 months) rather than abruptly, as a sudden dump could trigger market instability. The effects would primarily stem from increased supply of Treasuries in the market, leading to lower bond prices and higher yields. This would ripple through the economy via higher borrowing costs, potential currency depreciation, and adjustments in investment and consumption.

The magnitude depends on factors like the pace of selling, Federal Reserve response (e.g., potential interventions to stabilize markets), and whether sellers repatriate proceeds (affecting the dollar). Historical studies (e.g., from the Federal Reserve and academic papers) suggest yield impacts from foreign flows are significant but not always linear for large volumes. Empirical estimates from events like the 2020 Treasury turmoil or structural VAR models indicate that foreign official sales of $100 billion can raise yields by 60-100 basis points (bp); scaling to $940 billion might imply a 50-150 bp rise in 10-year Treasury yields, though market absorption by domestic buyers (e.g., households, funds) could mitigate this to 40-80 bp over time.

Below, I outline key macroeconomic effects, drawing from economic analyses (e.g., CRS reports, Fed studies, and models like those in Warnock & Warnock 2009 or Bertaut et al. 2022). Effects are estimated qualitatively and quantitatively where possible, assuming no offsetting policy actions.

1. Impact on Interest Rates and Bond Yields

Primary Effect : Increased Treasury supply would push yields higher as buyers demand compensation for absorbing the extra debt. This raises borrowing costs across the economy.

Quantitative Estimate : 10-year Treasury yield: +40-100 bp (based on studies where $100-140 billion in monthly foreign sales raise yields by 25-100 bp; e.g., Kansas City Fed analysis of one standard deviation liquidation). Shorter maturities (e.g., 2-year): +20-60 bp, as selling often concentrates in longer-dated bonds. Mortgage rates: +30-80 bp (tracking Treasuries, per Mortgage Bankers Association frameworks), increasing homebuying costs.

Broader Implications: Higher rates could add $100-200 billion annually to federal interest payments (CBO-like projections), widening deficits by 0.2-0.5% of GDP.

2. Effects on Economic Growth (GDP)

Primary Effect : Higher interest rates crowd out private investment and consumption, slowing growth. Partially offset by a weaker dollar boosting exports.

Quantitative Estimate : GDP growth: -0.3% to -0.8% over 1-2 years (using rules of thumb from Fed models like FRB/US, where 100 bp higher rates reduce output by ~0.5-1%; net of trade boost). Investment: Business fixed investment down 1-3%, as higher financing costs deter capital spending (e.g., equipment, structures). Consumption: Household spending down 0.2-0.5% of GDP, via tighter credit and wealth effects from falling asset prices.

Sectoral Breakdown: SectorEstimated ImpactRationaleHousing-5-15% in starts/salesHigher mortgages reduce affordability; similar to 2022-2023 rate hikes.Manufacturing/Exports+0.5-1% growthWeaker USD (see below) improves competitiveness.Services-0.2-0.5%Less sensitive but affected by lower consumer confidence.

3. Currency and Trade Effects

Primary Effect : If sellers convert USD proceeds to other currencies, the dollar depreciates, narrowing the trade deficit but risking imported inflation.

Quantitative Estimate : USD value: -3% to -8% (based on models where $100-200 billion outflows depreciate the dollar by 1-2%; e.g., BIS analyses of capital flow shocks). Trade balance: Improvement of $50-150 billion (0.2-0.5% of GDP), as exports rise 2-5% and imports fall 1-3%.

Risks: Could exacerbate global tensions if seen as “currency manipulation,” per Treasury reports on foreign exchange policies.

4. Inflation and Monetary Policy

Primary Effect : Higher rates exert downward pressure on inflation, but a weaker dollar raises import prices, creating mixed effects.

Quantitative Estimate : Core inflation: +0.1-0.4% from dollar depreciation, partially offset by -0.2-0.5% from slower demand. Fed response: Likely holds or cuts rates less aggressively; could restart QE if yields spike >100 bp, adding $500 billion+ to balance sheet.

Net: Mild inflationary pressure (0-0.3% overall), depending on oil/commodity responses.

5. Financial Markets and Stability

Primary Effect : Volatility rises as markets digest supply; stocks fall due to higher discount rates.

Quantitative Estimate : Stock market: -5% to -15% (e.g., S&P 500), based on historical correlations where 50 bp yield rises trim equities by 3-7%. Volatility (VIX): +5-15 points temporarily.

Risks: If abrupt, could trigger “dash for cash” like March 2020, where foreign sales raised yields 60 bp before Fed intervention. CRS reports note sudden reductions risk financial instability, though gradual ones are manageable.

6. Fiscal and Long-Term Implications

Primary Effect : Higher borrowing costs strain the budget; reliance shifts to domestic buyers (e.g., households up from 15% share).

Quantitative Estimate : Deficit widening: +0.1-0.3% of GDP annually from interest costs. Debt-to-GDP: +1-2% over 5 years, accelerating from current ~120%.

Broader Burden: Increased interest payments to remaining holders (e.g., $230 billion to foreigners in 2024) shift resources abroad, pressuring exporters and future generations.

Mitigating Factors and Uncertainties