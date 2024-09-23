Dean Radin, PhD, is a dean of consciousness research. I highly recommend his book Conscious Universe, which covers the presentiment experiments he has done, which demonstrate beyond any doubt that the unconscious mind perceives events before they happen. In this video, he describes a new experiment using the double-slit apparatus to show that even when there is no physical observer interference with an electron (i.e., one going through the unmeasured slit), the interference pattern does not appear, apparently showing that human consciousness is determinative of the photon’s behavior.