This essay resulted from a conversation with Sonnet 4.5.

China’s Oil Vulnerability and the June 2025 Iran Strikes: A Geopolitical Analysis

China’s Strategic Weakness

China imports approximately 75% of its oil, creating a critical vulnerability that shapes much of its foreign and military policy. If the United States wanted to cut off this supply, it has several clear options centered on maritime chokepoints.

The most critical is the Strait of Malacca, through which nearly 80% of China’s oil imports pass. At its narrowest point, the strait is only 1.5 miles wide, making it exceptionally vulnerable to naval blockade or mining operations. The Strait of Hormuz, controlling access to Persian Gulf oil that comprises about 40% of China’s imports, represents another vital chokepoint.

The methods for interdiction are straightforward: naval blockades using carrier strike groups and submarines to intercept tankers; mining operations to render passages impassable; secondary sanctions threatening any entity that sells oil to China; pressure on major suppliers like Saudi Arabia and Russia; and direct strikes on Chinese port facilities and refineries.

China understands this vulnerability, which explains its massive investments in overland pipelines from Russia and Central Asia, its strategic petroleum reserves, and its “String of Pearls” strategy of securing port facilities across the Indian Ocean. However, these measures cannot fully compensate for the maritime vulnerability.

The Neocon Question and Trump’s Decision-Making

The premise that neoconservatives “control” Trump oversimplifies a more complex reality. Trump’s first-term foreign policy record (2017-2021) showed consistent skepticism toward endless wars, pullbacks from Syria, negotiated withdrawal from Afghanistan, and avoidance of major new conflicts despite pressure from hawks. Most notably, in 2019 he resisted advisor pressure to strike Iran after they shot down a US drone.

His current administration reflects a mix of traditional hawks like Marco Rubio alongside figures who don’t fit the neocon mold. Trump’s decision-making tends toward transactional thinking rather than ideological commitment to regime change projects.

A direct oil blockade against China remains unlikely for several reasons: it would trigger immediate global economic collapse with oil prices skyrocketing; it means direct US-China military conflict with nuclear escalation risk; and it fits poorly with Trump’s transactional approach, which favors tariffs and economic pressure over military blockades.

More probable scenarios involve increased military posturing in the South China Sea, arms sales to Taiwan, and economic decoupling—not maritime oil interdiction outside an actual war scenario.

What Actually Happened: June 2025 Strikes on Iran

Here’s where the discussion required a major correction based on actual events. Israel launched strikes against Iran’s nuclear facilities beginning June 13, 2025, targeting Natanz, Isfahan, and Arak. The strikes killed numerous Iranian nuclear scientists and military leaders, and damaged nuclear infrastructure.

Then, on June 22, 2025, the United States conducted its own strikes in Operation Midnight Hammer. Using B-2 Spirit stealth bombers carrying fourteen GBU-57A/B Massive Ordnance Penetrator “bunker buster” bombs weighing 30,000 pounds each, plus Tomahawk missiles from submarines, the US struck three Iranian nuclear facilities: Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan.

Iran responded with ballistic missile barrages against Israel and a symbolic strike on the US Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar. Israel’s missile defenses intercepted most incoming missiles, though some penetrated defenses. A ceasefire took effect on June 24, 2025, after 12 days of direct military conflict. According to Iranian officials, over 1,000 people died in Iran, with 29 killed in Israel.

Assessments of the damage varied widely. President Trump claimed the facilities were “completely obliterated.” US intelligence offered more cautious estimates, suggesting the strikes set back Iran’s nuclear program by “months” to “one to two years.” The IAEA director general assessed Iran could resume uranium enrichment within “months,” noting that while facilities were “severely damaged,” Iran has the “industrial and technological capabilities” to rebuild.

Critically, it remains uncertain whether the strikes destroyed Iran’s stockpile of uranium enriched to 60% purity—enough for approximately 10 nuclear weapons if further enriched to weapons-grade levels. Reports suggested Iran may have evacuated nuclear materials before the strikes.

The Strait of Hormuz and China’s Oil Supply

This is where the discussion connects directly to the original question about cutting off China’s oil supply. The June 2025 conflict put enormous pressure on the Strait of Hormuz without actually closing it.

Approximately 20 million barrels of oil per day pass through the Strait of Hormuz—roughly 20-30% of global oil trade. China alone sourced 5.4 million barrels per day through the strait in the first quarter of 2025. During the 12-day conflict, Iran’s parliament approved a motion to close the strait, but the measure was never executed.

The practical impacts were significant without full closure:

Freight rates to China surged 24% as perceived risk increased

Transit numbers showed a downward trend

Some shipowners avoided the strait entirely

Oil prices jumped, though not to catastrophic levels

Electronic interference affected commercial navigation systems

Why Iran didn’t close the strait reveals the fundamental dynamic: China purchases approximately 90% of Iran’s oil exports (roughly 1.6 million barrels per day). Closing Hormuz would have turned Iran’s primary customer and Gulf Arab states into enemies. Additionally, a full closure would have invited direct US military response and devastated Iran’s own economy.

Analysts noted that while Iran possesses shore-based anti-ship missiles, mines, and fast attack craft, actually closing the strait for an extended period would be extremely difficult given the US Fifth Fleet’s presence in Bahrain. The strait is wide enough that alternative routes through Omani and UAE waters remain available.

The Strategic Implications

The June 2025 conflict essentially provided a real-world test case for the scenario outlined at the beginning of this analysis. Even with direct US-Israel military action against Iran—including strikes on nuclear facilities that killed over 1,000 people—China’s oil continued flowing through the Strait of Hormuz.

However, the conflict demonstrated several crucial points:

First, the threat alone caused significant disruption. Freight rates spiked, some shippers rerouted, and costs increased substantially without any actual closure of the strait.

Second, Trump’s February 2025 National Security Presidential Memorandum directing a “maximum pressure” campaign to “drive Iran’s export of oil to zero, including exports to China” shows intent to use economic tools rather than direct military blockade.

Third, the strikes substantially degraded Iran’s ability to threaten shipping by destroying missile production facilities and air defenses, theoretically making future interdiction easier.

Fourth, the operational window matters. Israeli sources indicated they believed their window for effective strikes could close soon, suggesting time-sensitive military calculations about capability degradation.

Conclusion

The question of how the US could cut off China’s oil supply has a clear tactical answer: blockade the Strait of Malacca and Strait of Hormuz using naval power. The June 2025 strikes on Iran demonstrated something more nuanced—that substantial disruption to China’s energy security can occur through regional military action and the threat of closure, without requiring direct US-China confrontation.

The conflict showed China’s vulnerability: 5.4 million barrels per day flowing through a strait where even the threat of closure caused freight rates to spike 24% and shipping patterns to shift. Yet it also showed the limits—Iran’s dependence on Chinese purchases prevented full closure, and the conflict resolved in 12 days rather than escalating into the broader regional war many feared.

Whether future US policy toward China involves leveraging this vulnerability depends on factors beyond pure capability: Trump’s transactional instincts, versus his adherence to his Zionist sponsors who appear to demand that the Greater Israel project goes forward, with another attack on Iran. It may be that the Great Reset depopulation plan itself (which first showed its face in the COVID-19 bioweapons attacks, the full extent of which is only now being scientifically revealed) requires the economic suicide of triggering global oil shocks, including the nuclear escalation risks, preventing cooler heads from maintaining restraint when shooting starts.

The June 2025 strikes proved the US and Israel possess both the capability and willingness to conduct major military operations against adversaries when they judge it necessary. They also proved that even dramatic military action doesn’t automatically trigger the worst-case scenarios—but came close enough to demonstrate how quickly regional conflict could spiral into global economic crisis if any party miscalculates.

Pray for peace!