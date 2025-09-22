An Indian reporter tells it like it is. Charlie went off the reservation. I certainly hope the Christian right does not unify behind the Zionists; it would be better if the awake Gen Zs and Millennials took over the movement.

The Zionists plan an epochal provocation of Islamists on September 24 to try to kick off the attack on Iran. This is consistent with Neocon Cold War plans to take down Russia and China at their historic moments of demographic weakness. There is a high degree of overlap between Zionists and Neocons. The video below does a good job of explicating the Biblical elements of prophecy involved. The fact that Bibi has recently declared China to be an existential threat to Israel is another in-your-face tipoff.

It should be an interesting week. Pray Psalm 91 and seek comfort under the wing of the Lord your God, and let Jesus into your heart.

Pray for peace!