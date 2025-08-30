I asked Claude Sonnet 4 to use Deep Research on the following query:

Will "winning the AI race" by being first to achieve AGI ensure global dominance for either the US or China? How will this be translated into economic reality, given the existing imbalance in supply chains and manufacturing capabilities? How will AI improve productivity? Compare the changes in productivity after the introduction of personal computers. Cite recent studies by MIT and others on the impact of AI on corporate productivity.

As a former risk manager of small business loan portfolios, I was surprised to learn that China has an active AI-assisted B2B fintech sector that offers loans to SMEs with no prior credit history.

I can also attest, as I’ve written here, that the productivity gains to financial analysts and others using AI individually can be substantial. I never could have (or at least never would have) written some of the programs Claude has written for me. I will be updating my monthly models next weekend.

Claude’s edited research follows.

Based on recent research and historical precedent, the relationship between AGI leadership and global dominance is far more complex than a simple "winner takes all" scenario.

AGI and Strategic Dominance

Being first to Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) would confer substantial advantages, but wouldn't automatically guarantee permanent hegemony. Historical technological breakthroughs suggest that execution, integration, and institutional capacity often matter more than the timing of pure innovation. The Soviet Union achieved many space technology firsts, yet didn't achieve lasting global dominance. Similarly, Britain invented many of the Industrial Revolution's technologies but eventually lost its manufacturing leadership to Germany and the United States.

The real advantages would come from:

Superior ability to integrate AGI into existing economic and military systems

Leveraging current alliance networks and institutional frameworks

Maintaining the technological edge through continued innovation

Speed of deployment and scaling across the economy

Economic Translation and Supply Chain Reality

The current global manufacturing landscape creates fascinating asymmetries that could either amplify or constrain the advantages of AGI. China controls roughly 30% of global manufacturing and dominates key supply chains, while the U.S. leads in advanced AI research and development.

If China achieves AGI first, it could rapidly integrate it into its vast manufacturing infrastructure, potentially creating an almost insurmountable advantage in physical production. Conversely, if the U.S. reaches AGI first, they would still face the challenge of translating digital intelligence into physical economic output through supply chains largely controlled by competitors.

The key economic translation mechanisms would likely operate through:

Automated optimization of manufacturing processes and supply chains

Accelerated product design and development cycles

Enhanced resource allocation and logistics coordination

Revolutionary improvements in quality control and predictive maintenance

AI Productivity Impact: Current Evidence

Recent studies reveal a significant disparity between the hype surrounding AI and the actual productivity gains. MIT's 2025 "GenAI Divide" study found that 95% of generative AI pilots at companies are failing, with only 5% achieving rapid revenue acceleration despite $30-40 billion in enterprise investment¹.

However, the picture is more nuanced. A "shadow AI economy" is flourishing, with 90% of workers utilizing personal AI tools like ChatGPT, often achieving significant productivity gains that are not reflected in corporate metrics². Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis research suggests that generative AI could contribute 1.1% to aggregate productivity growth, with workers experiencing an average 33% increase in productivity when using AI tools³.

Interestingly, a randomized controlled trial by METR found that experienced developers actually took 19% longer when using AI tools, despite estimating that they would be 20% faster⁴. This highlights the complexity of measuring real productivity impacts.

Manufacturing Sector Analysis

MIT Sloan research on manufacturing firms reveals a "productivity paradox" - AI adoption initially leads to measurable productivity declines before delivering longer-term gains⁵. Organizations that adopted AI initially experienced productivity drops of 1.33 percentage points, with established firms struggling more due to institutional inertia and legacy systems⁶.

Total Factor Productivity: Historical Context

Here's the comprehensive graph showing US Total Factor Productivity from 1960 to 2025:

The Bureau of Labor Statistics provides the primary official TFP data from 1987 to 2025⁷, with the most recent 2024 data showing 1.3% TFP growth⁸ for the private nonfarm business sector. The 2024 TFP index reached 106.85 (2017=100 base)⁹, up from 105.45 in 2023, indicating continued productivity gains following the COVID-19 disruptions. The 2019-2024 average of 0.9% annual TFP growth¹⁰ aligns with historical patterns, though below the "Golden Age" rates of 2.5-3.0% seen in the 1960s.

The complete 1960-2025 dataset showcases four major periods:

the 1960s Golden Age¹¹ (2.5-3.0% annual growth), the 1973-1990 productivity slowdown¹² (<1.0% growth), the 1990s-2000s IT revolution¹³ (>1.0% growth), and the current 2010s-2020s period averaging 0.9% growth.

Comparison to Personal Computer Era

The PC productivity pattern offers crucial insights. Personal computers created a famous "productivity paradox" - massive investment in computing technology from the 1970s to 1980s showed little measurable productivity gain, leading Robert Solow to quip in 1987: "You can see the computer age everywhere but in the productivity statistics "¹⁴.

The productivity breakthrough finally came in the mid-1990s, when total factor productivity accelerated from 0.2% (1973-1997) to nearly 3% annually¹⁵. This was driven by efficiency improvements in IT production itself, particularly when the semiconductor industry shifted from three-year to two-year product cycles in 1994-1995¹⁶.

Key differences between AI and PC adoption:

Speed of Impact: J.P. Morgan estimates suggest that AI could deliver productivity gains in 7 years, compared to 15 years for PCs¹⁷, but this depends on overcoming current implementation challenges.

Scope of Application: While PCs primarily augmented human cognitive tasks, AI has the potential to automate entire cognitive workflows, potentially creating more dramatic but also more disruptive changes.

Adoption Patterns: The current AI adoption rate (4.4% of firms in 2023-2024 vs. 3% in 2018) mirrors the slow early adoption of PCs and cloud computing¹⁸.

Productivity Projections and Economic Impact

Economic research suggests substantial but gradual productivity gains ahead:

CEPR analysis projects AI could contribute 0.25-0.6 percentage points to annual U.S. total factor productivity growth over the next decade¹⁹

Vanguard estimates average automation rates could exceed 20% across U.S. jobs by 2035, potentially driving 3% GDP growth during the 2030s²⁰

J.P. Morgan projects $7 trillion in additional economic potential over 20 years²¹

China's Dominance in AI Applications

Manufacturing Leadership

China has captured 50% of the global industrial robot market share²², installing more robots than the rest of the world combined. The country operates 421 national-level smart manufacturing showcase factories²³, plus over 10,000 provincial digital workshops. BYD, the world's largest EV manufacturer, exemplifies this leadership with its XUANJI AI Large Model covering 300+ scenarios²⁴.

Government investment creates unmatched deployment capability: The $47 billion National Integrated Circuit Industry Investment Fund²⁵ and new $8.2 billion AI Industry Investment Fund launched in January 2025²⁶ provide systematic support. China's "Made in China 2025" program has achieved 86% of 260+ goals²⁷. Chinese manufacturers report 93% believe AI is pivotal for growth²⁸.

As China is the largest trading partner of over 100 nations, with many of whom it has industrial and infrastructure deals, China is well-positioned to push its AI stack—which is less expensive than the US offerings—into the developing world.

China’s self-reported real GDP growth has been powerful.

US self-reported real GDP growth has been consistently lower.

Consumer AI Adoption

Chinese consumers demonstrate 83% generative AI usage²⁹ compared to 65% in the US, with 86% trusting AI decisions³⁰ versus only 39% in America. The country contributed $5.6 billion to the Asia Pacific mobile AI market³¹, with Chinese users spending an average of 7.91 hours daily³² on mobile apps that integrate AI functionality.

Taobao serves 1 billion shoppers annually³³, processing over 2 billion SKUs with AI-powered visual search, handling 1 billion product images daily. Chinese AI development costs are 83% cheaper than those of OpenAI³⁴ ($0.41 vs $2.50 per million tokens).

Government and Public Sector Deployment

Over 500 Chinese cities³⁵ are developing smart city initiatives, with Beijing's public service Q&A platform achieving 94% accuracy³⁶. China has exported $142.99 billion in infrastructure contracts³⁷ across Belt and Road Initiative countries in 2024, with 35% focused on digital infrastructure³⁸. 116 countries³⁹ have imported Chinese smart city systems since 2013.

Tencent's AIMIS system operates in over 100 major hospitals⁴⁰, analyzing more than 100 million medical images with accuracy exceeding 97%. Chinese companies account for 32% of global biotech licensing deal value⁴¹ in Q1 2025. 92 Class III AI medical devices⁴² have received regulatory approval.

Transportation and Fintech Leadership

Baidu Apollo Go has completed 9+ million rides⁴³ in mainland China, with 1.1 million rides in Q4 2024 alone⁴⁴ (+36% year-over-year). The service launched the first 24/7 robotaxi service globally⁴⁵. China's autonomous vehicle market, valued at $17.23 billion in 2024⁴⁶, is projected to reach $170.57 billion by 2033.

Alipay and WeChat Pay capture 59.1% of China's fintech market share⁴⁷, with Sesame Credit serving 300 million customers⁴⁸. China's "Big Tech" lenders offer AI-powered loans to millions of SMEs annually, with 80% of these having no prior credit history⁴⁹.

Quantitative Metrics

While the US leads in private AI investment ($109.1 billion vs. China's $9.3 billion⁵⁰ in 2024), China dominates in patent volume, accounting for 61-70% of global AI patents⁵¹ and 300,000 AI patent applications⁵² in 2024. China filed 38,210 generative AI patents⁵³ (2014-2023), compared to 6,276 from the US.

DeepSeek's breakthrough in a more efficient “mixture of experts” training process achieved comparable model performance for a $5.6 million training cost⁵⁴, versus hundreds of millions for US competitors. In total, the development cost, including microprocessors, exceeded $1 billion. DeepSeek’s techniques have been open-sourced and adopted by US companies.

Bottom Line Assessment

AGI leadership will matter enormously, but won't automatically ensure global dominance. Success will depend more on effective integration, institutional capacity, and leveraging existing advantages than pure technological timing. The current productivity evidence suggests that AI's transformative potential remains largely unrealized in formal corporate settings, although individual-level gains are substantial.

The PC analogy suggests we may be in the equivalent of the 1980s, where technology is everywhere except in productivity statistics. If this pattern holds, the real economic transformation could begin in the late 2020s, making the next five years crucial for both technological development and institutional preparation.

The winner won't necessarily be first to AGI, but rather first to effectively harness AGI for sustained economic and strategic advantage—though China already demonstrates clear leadership in AI applications deployment across manufacturing, consumer platforms, government services, transportation, healthcare, and fintech sectors through systematic coordinated policy, massive scale implementation, and focus on practical applications rather than theoretical breakthroughs alone.

