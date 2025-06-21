This post presents research results and should not be considered investment advice; however, I will use this research to inform my own investment decisions.

The most significant productivity gains in the short term from AI are expected to be among analysts at major investment banks, who are tasked with making sense of the vast amount of data generated by the derivative markets. When I was at JP Morgan and UBS, I had to write such programs myself.

Using my subscription to Anthropic’s Claude, I have been able to complete weeks of programming and testing in a matter of days, applying machine learning techniques that I first started using in predicting consumer and small business risk, as well as some relatively new ones, such as Random Forest, to create models of stock market movements.

In an attempt to generate some revenue from this Substack, which I primarily run for love, I will release the new model forecasts to paid subscribers near the beginning of each month, after the release of the unemployment rate.

There are two models, one of which forecasts the probability that the S&P 500 will increase by 7% in the next two months, and the other estimates the probability that it will fall by 7% in the same period. Both are ensemble forecasts drawing from two or three models.

Both models are in “neutral” now, not forecasting any significant movement either way.

Here is the forecast for the decline model issued in early June; the models indicate a low risk in the market.

The chart below shows that market performance over 3, 6, and 9 months following a signal (p > 30%) is significantly below the average for the same period, showing that the weakness signaled at two months tends to persist.

The chart below shows the ensemble probabilities over time and the signals generated. The risk are tightly bunched together.

For statisticians, here are the ROC curves, which measure the models’ out-of-sample performance. All models were trained on a partial sample of the data and tested on a holdout sample of recent years. Then, they are estimated based on the entire sample to run the forecast.

I will present the other model, which attempts to predict market rallies, in a subsequent post.

Pray for peace!