A 20-year monthly chart shows the USD in a long-term uptrend. Armstrong believes it’s in a temporary correction and will shoot up again when the European war starts as capital seeks a safe haven (but how long will that last?).

Some analysts worry about a dollar shortage as the US trade and fiscal deficits shrink, a questionable premise. Most of the Eurodollars out there were lent into existence by offshore banks, according to several deep research queries with the best AIs. The Chinese have shown they can borrow USD at virtually the same rates as the US Treasury. Moreover, the stablecoins provide dollars without getting involved with the evil US banking system. So I don’t see a dollar shortage as a problem; more can be lent into existence at a moment’s notice.

Nor do I see “having the world’s reserve currency” as worth much anymore, as the BRICS+ nations are pulling their business away from American banks as fast as possible.

Needless to say, a strong dollar will not help the US trade deficit, which my analysis in the last post suggests will continue to grow along with the fiscal deficit.

Pray for peace!