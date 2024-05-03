In real or inflation-adjusted terms, gold is near all-time highs. The gold price would have to rise much faster than price levels to increase in real value from here. Perhaps a world war might do that.

A monthly chart shows gold at toppy levels. Pullback or consolidation appears likely.

The daily chart also shows that a correction may have begun. There will probably be bumps — short-term rallies — on the way down.

Have a blessed day! Pray for peace!