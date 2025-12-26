I confirmed that the facts in this video about the Fed reverse repo facility being hit for $17 billion today are correct. See this link. Watch the dollar! Once the dollar falls to a 96 handle and stays there, the currency devaluation begins. Get real assets or at least get into something like VXUS, the Vanguard world-ex-US fund, which will at least protect you from currency risk! This is not investment advice; you invest at your own risk. I’m just telling you what I plan to do.

Pray for peace!