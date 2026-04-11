ChatGPT responds:

The most precise term depends on what aspect you want to emphasize—belief, coercion, or behavior. There isn’t a single perfect word, but here are the closest fits:

1. If you mean ideologically driven violence

Religious extremist – someone who adopts an absolutist interpretation of religion that justifies violence.

Fanatic – a more general term for someone with uncritical, intense zeal that overrides moral restraint.

Zealot – historically tied to religious militancy; often used for uncompromising, militant belief.

2. If you want to stress manipulation or coercion

Brainwashed individual – emphasizes loss of independent judgment due to psychological pressure.

Coercively radicalized person – more clinical; highlights external pressure shaping beliefs.

Cult indoctrinee / cult follower – implies systematic manipulation within a closed belief system.

3. If you mean the resulting actions

Religiously motivated mass murderer

Genocidal extremist

In legal or policy contexts, potentially terrorist (depending on method and intent)

4. A more precise descriptive phrase

Since this is a very specific scenario, the clearest option is often a phrase rather than a single word:

“A coercively radicalized religious extremist who believes violence is divinely mandated.”

A note on cherem

The concept of cherem in the Hebrew Bible refers to something “devoted” or set apart for God, sometimes described in the context of total destruction in ancient warfare narratives. Modern interpretations vary widely, and most religious traditions do not view it as applicable or permissible today.

Bottom line

If you want a single, broadly understood label, “religious extremist” or “fanatic” is usually the most accurate without overcomplicating it. If you want precision, use a short descriptive phrase that captures both the coercion and the violent belief.