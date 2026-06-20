ChatGPT:

Today, data centers consume roughly 4–5% of total U.S. electricity generation, not total energy consumption. According to recent estimates from the Electric Power Research Institute and the U.S. Department of Energy, data centers consumed about 176 terawatt-hours (TWh) of electricity in 2023, approximately 4.4% of U.S. electricity demand. Forecasts suggest this could rise to 6.7–12% of U.S. electricity demand by 2028, largely because of AI workloads.

A few important distinctions:

Electricity is only part of total energy consumption.

Total U.S. energy use includes petroleum, natural gas, coal, nuclear, renewables, etc.

Data centers currently account for only about 1.5–2% of total U.S. primary energy consumption.

So the cartoon’s “20% of U.S. energy” is not today’s reality—it’s more of a hypothetical warning.

For your cartoon’s economic argument, a stronger caption might be:

“The human brain uses about 20% of the body’s energy. What happens if AI data centers someday demand a similar share of America’s electricity?”

That frames it as a future scenario rather than a current fact.

One other nuance: if AI data centers ever reached 20% of U.S. electricity demand, the economy would not necessarily collapse. Utilities would likely respond by:

Building more generation capacity.

Expanding transmission.

Constructing dedicated nuclear, natural gas, solar, and storage projects.

Locating data centers where power is abundant.

The real concern economists discuss is whether infrastructure expansion can keep pace with AI demand. If not, electricity prices could rise, and energy-intensive industries could be crowded out.

In fact, some projections already envision AI and data centers reaching 10–15% of U.S. electricity consumption within the next decade if current trends continue.

For maximum persuasive impact, you might redraw the cartoon so that:

Uncle Sam’s head is labeled “AI Economy” rather than “AI Data Centers.”

Thick electrical cables feed the head.

The arms and legs are labeled Manufacturing , Households , Transportation , and Small Business .

A utility meter shows electricity being diverted upward into the head.

The caption reads: “When the head consumes too much, the body grows weak.”

That makes the analogy clearer and avoids relying on a hypothetical claim that data centers might use 20% of U.S. energy.