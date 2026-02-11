Watch this brief video to understand that Ed Dowd’s group is now supporting the trade war against China. This is unbelievable to me. Fitts states, “What is their ability to flood the world [with goods] and put a lot of people out of business?”

Here’s the comment I posted beneath the video (and I never comment on YouTube):

THIS IS NEOCON BULLSHIT. “A trade war needed to be done”? This is the Neocons attacking Russia and China at their moments of demographic weakness as they’ve been planning to do for decades. Ukraine was the appetizer. CAF and Ed Dowd have lost credibility with this, I think. I suggest they publish their data instead of trying to get rich selling it to the Western MIC so they can feel good about starting WWIII.

“Inside China Business” recently released a video comparing China’s GDP and the US’s, which is instructive.

According to Grok, in Purchasing Power Parity terms (adjusting for price differences), China has been the world’s largest economy since around 2016 and continues to widen its lead.

No, China’s economy has not been shrinking relative to the US economy in absolute size. Instead, the gap has widened in recent years, with China’s GDP as a share of US GDP declining when measured in nominal terms (current US dollars, the standard for comparing economic size and global influence). Key Metrics: Nominal GDP Comparison 2024 estimates (various sources, including IMF, World Bank, and others): US: Approximately $29.2 trillion. China: Approximately $18.7–18.9 trillion. China’s share: Roughly 64% of US GDP (down from peaks around 77% in 2021).

2025 projections (IMF October 2025 World Economic Outlook and related updates): US: Around $30.5–31.8 trillion. China: Around $19.2–20.65 trillion. China’s share: Still around 60–65% of US GDP, with the absolute gap continuing to grow.

China’s nominal GDP has grown, but more slowly than the US in dollar terms due to factors like yuan depreciation, slower overall growth, and US dollar strength. Some analyses note China’s nominal GDP share of the US fell from about 77% in 2021 to lower levels recently, and projections show no imminent overtaking (some forecasts suggest it may never happen or only briefly far in the future). Growth Rates China’s real GDP growth (inflation-adjusted) has outpaced the US in recent years: China: Around 5% in 2024 and projected ~5% in 2025 (with some upward revisions due to stimulus; IMF notes resilient growth despite property sector issues).

US: Around 2.8% in 2024 and lower in projections. However, because China’s economy is smaller in nominal terms and faces headwinds (e.g., property slowdown, deflation risks, demographics), its faster percentage growth hasn’t closed the absolute gap. Some independent estimates suggest China’s true growth may be lower than official figures (e.g., 2–3% in some analyses), but even official data show no contraction relative to the US. PPP (Purchasing Power Parity) Perspective In PPP terms (adjusting for price differences), China has been the world’s largest economy since around 2016 and continues to widen its lead. But PPP is better for domestic purchasing power/comparisons, not global economic weight or influence (where nominal matters more). Context and Headwinds for China China faces structural challenges: property sector correction, high debt, deflationary pressures, aging population, and trade tensions (e.g., US tariffs). These have slowed momentum, but the economy remains resilient with stimulus support and export strength. The US has benefited from strong consumer spending, tech investment, and productivity. In summary, China’s economy is growing, but it has been shrinking relative to the US in terms of its share of US GDP (nominal) over the past few years, and this trend is expected to continue in the near term based on current forecasts.

I found the language about China “flooding the world with cheap goods” offensive. China is supplying development goods and cars to Global South countries that need them (and that may not have an automobile industry). The automobile industry is internationally competitive and always has been.

Here is the composition of China’s exports that helped to generate its current $1.2 trillion trade surplus. China’s total exports for the full year 2025 reached approximately $3.77 trillion USD, according to official data from China’s General Administration of Customs (GACC), released in January 2026.

China’s Exports: Broader Sector Breakdown High-tech / Electromechanical / “New Three” (EVs + batteries + solar) : ~ 59–60% of exports → the core engine, with accelerating growth in 2025.

Labor-intensive / Traditional manufacturing (textiles, clothing, furniture, toys, footwear, plastics): ~ 15–17% → slower or negative growth in many sub-sectors in 2025.

Other manufacturing (chemicals, metals, miscellaneous): ~ 15–20% .

Non-manufacturing (agriculture, fuels/mining, raw materials): <5–6% (very minor). China’s export profile has shifted toward higher-value, technology-intensive goods (especially “new three”: electric vehicles, lithium batteries, solar panels), while traditional low-cost items have become less dominant. This reflects industrial upgrading and global demand patterns. For the absolute latest monthly or detailed HS-code level data, check China’s General Administration of Customs (customs.gov.cn) or the Observatory of Economic Complexity (oec.world).

For comparison, here is the composition of US exports.

The United States is the world’s second-largest goods exporter (behind China), with total goods exports around $2.06 trillion in 2024 and continuing at a high pace in 2025 (e.g., monthly figures often $180–200 billion for goods). Exports are diverse, with strengths in high-value capital goods, energy/mineral fuels, advanced technology, pharmaceuticals, and agriculture. US exports are dominated by manufactured goods and energy products, with services (e.g., financial, intellectual property, travel) adding significantly to total exports (services ~$1.15–1.23 trillion annually in recent data, making up ~30–35% of overall US exports when including goods + services).

But China is now widely recognized as the world’s factory. The US cannot compete with China in providing development goods or cars to the Global South at the same prices. And it is tempting to view the hefty services component, ~$1.2 trillion, as particularly vulnerable to disintermediation, as trading partners run from the corrupt West to systems that the Chinese are more than capable of inventing. History will judge whether the Belt and Road Initiative is as predatory as Western colonialism.

The demographic argument that Dowd et al. make is disingenuous at best. Perhaps they think they have “insider information” that the published population statistics for China are completely wrong. Now, let me say in passing that I have about equal trust in US and Chinese government statistics at this point.

But here’s the likely truth: China’s working-age population between now and 2032 is likely to be about six or seven times the US’s 25-54-year-old employment, now about 110 million. Here’s what I was able to find about China:

China’s Working-Age Population Trends Key Findings: China’s broader working-age population (15-64 years) was 984 million in 2024

By 2030 , it’s projected to be approximately 830 million (16-59 age group)

The working-age population is expected to peak around 2027 , followed by a steep decline

By 2050, it will fall to approximately 745 million (15-64 age group) Prime Working Age Context: According to the data I found, as of 2024, the bulk of China’s population aged between 25 and 59 years amounted to around half of the total population. With China’s total population at approximately 1.41-1.42 billion in 2024-2026, this suggests the 25-59 age group is roughly 700-710 million people. Trend Summary: Period Trend

2026-2027 Peak of working-age population

2027-2030 Beginning of accelerated decline

2030+ Steep decline averaging 7.6 million per year

And while the US graduates 500,000 STEM graduates a year, China graduates 5 million. Their workforce is simply more competent. Moreover, they are leading in the application of AI and automation to the manufacturing of all types.

I am no fan of Chinese Communism or Communism in general, or the fascism that has overtaken the West. We have an income and wealth concentration problem that needs to be addressed. I favor universal profit-sharing, keeping the money out of the government’s hands.

At least at this point, the West has not instituted a digital prison like China’s, with programmable money and a social credit system, though it would like to.

Both countries have vast karmic debts to pay. We in the US were exposed to a sampling of the Cultural Revolution during 2020-2021, probably courtesy of the Chinese Communist [Democratic] Party’s Antifa operatives in the US. The one-child policy period was also reported to be quite depraved in its cheapening of the value of human life, which may be an ongoing problem in China.

Economically, the US has a problem, and it’s not the dollar. It’s, “What can we sell to the rest of the world that China can’t make cheaper?”

The US has run a trade deficit for over 30 years. It seems uncouth to accuse China of running a trade surplus now, when it must import most of its food and energy and is under financial and logistical attack by the US. China didn’t start the trade war, which has largely unified the Global South in its distrust of the US and the West. Trump’s tariffs were mostly a tax on American consumers and small businesses in the form of higher import prices, which curbed import demand. Almost all the improvement in 2025 was due to reduced imports.

Loose lips start wars. This “maybe a trade war is needed” talk is simply repackaged Neocon bullshit, and it will increase the likelihood that Americans in the alternative communities will support the government taking us into war. The plan to take down Russia and China at their historical moments of demographic weakness has been on the books since the 1990s, and the Neocons think that if they don’t do it now, China will become the Hegemon.

Their plan is Armageddon in the Middle East, let Europe go to war with Russia, and starve China of its oil supplies to shut down its economy by attacking the shadow fleet tankers on the open seas. Kinetic war.

Give peace a chance.

Pray for peace!