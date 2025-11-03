Official Reported vs. Estimated Unemployment Rates

Due to an ongoing government shutdown (as of November 3, 2025), the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) has delayed the release of official September and October 2025 employment data, including the standard U-3 unemployment rate. The last official figures are from August 2025: U-3 at 4.3% and the broader U-6 (which includes discouraged workers, marginally attached individuals, and part-time workers seeking full-time employment) at 8.1%.

Private real-time estimates (e.g., from the Chicago Fed) suggest the U-3 rate held relatively steady in the low-4% range for both months, amid sluggish job growth (private forecasts peg September additions at just 17,000–60,000 jobs, far below the ~150,000 monthly average needed for population growth). However, broader indicators like rising initial jobless claims (up to 237,000 in late August) and downward revisions to prior months (e.g., 911,000 “phantom” jobs subtracted from earlier 2025 figures) point to underlying weakness.

My Estimate of “Actual” Rates

The term “actual” often implies skepticism toward the headline U-3 rate, which excludes discouraged workers who have stopped looking for jobs and underemployed part-timers—groups that ballooned during recent economic pressures (e.g., post-pandemic recovery and 2025’s tariff impacts). I interpret “actual” here as the U-6 measure, which better captures labor market slack, or even broader metrics like the Ludwig Institute’s True Rate of Unemployment (TRU), which factors in those earning below a living wage (~$25,000/year for a family of four). The latest TRU (August 2025) is 24.7%, roughly triple the U-3, reflecting ~44 million “functionally unemployed” adults.

Based on trends (stable but softening U-3 forecasts, low job adds, and rising claims), here’s my reasoned estimate:

These are conservative extrapolations: U-6 assumes a 0.1% monthly creep based on August’s jump from 7.9%, while TRU builds on August’s 24.7% with ~0.3% added for persistent underemployment (e.g., 58% of recent grads jobless). If ShadowStats data were accessible (it requires subscription), their alternate rate—factoring long-term discouraged workers—would likely exceed 20%, aligning with historical doubles/triples of U-3. Once BLS resumes, expect revisions that could push these higher by 0.1–0.2%. The labor market feels “frozen” per recent analyses, with risks tilted toward further softening. [EM: I hope this doesn’t mean “reporting is frozen.”]

Layoffs Trends and Context