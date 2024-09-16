Share this postWhat Donald and Bobby want to do in D.C.elliottmiddleton.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherWhat Donald and Bobby want to do in D.C."drain the swamp," and Bobby says he knows how to do itElliott MiddletonSep 16, 20243Share this postWhat Donald and Bobby want to do in D.C.elliottmiddleton.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther1ShareWatch. It sounds like an Attorney General talking.Pray that the Neocons don’t start WWIII!3Share this postWhat Donald and Bobby want to do in D.C.elliottmiddleton.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther1SharePreviousNext
Pray for this Team's Success in getting into the Sewer of D.C.
There's no doubt about those behind the Trump Assassinations...THE ENEMIES OF ALL LIFE ON EARTH.
Still don't trust them; but with the Uniparty Nazi's defining Trump as Hitler and knowing they PROJECT THEMSELVES ONTO THE INNOCENT...We are certain of the actual enemy and its purpose of thieving all creation from God.