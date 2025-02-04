I asked GPT-4o:

As of now, the specific assets to be included in the newly proposed U.S. sovereign wealth fund have not been definitively outlined. However, the federal government holds approximately $5.7 trillion in direct assets, with an even larger sum when considering indirect holdings such as natural resource reserves.

whitehouse.gov

These assets could potentially be leveraged to capitalize the fund.

Additionally, President Trump has suggested that proceeds from tariffs and monetization of existing government assets might serve as funding mechanisms. For instance, he mentioned the possibility of the fund acquiring a stake in the social media platform TikTok, pending its sale to an American buyer.

apnews.com

The exact composition and funding sources of the sovereign wealth fund are currently under development, with a detailed plan expected within the next 90 days.

whitehouse.gov