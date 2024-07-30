Below is spokesmodel Peter Zeihan's summary of current Neocon thinking. You can hear the bloodlust in his voice.

NATO will cut off southern rail connections to Crimea and see if that crosses one of Putin’s red lines.

NATO will blow up the Kerch Bridge and see if that crosses one of Putin’s red lines.

When Putin finally retaliates, a nuclear false flag will be arranged so NATO can nuke Russia. Russia will nuke Europe.

What about Europe, you say? Look at the meme above. The goal appears to be POPULATION REDUCTION. I think the Plutocrats have their tunnels, bunkers, and gold and are sure they will make it through.

But I am just an open-source intelligence analyst trying to figure out what’s happening. See my last cross-post of Katherine Watt’s speculations on the Big Picture and why the DOD poisoned US military personnel.

After Russia is taken down, the Neocons must decide if they want to let China continue to exist.

This is the way they think. Be prepared.

In the video, Peter Zeihan discusses the strategic implications of Ukraine's new weapon systems on the ongoing conflict with Russia. Here are the key takeaways: - **Strategic Targets:** Ukraine aims to disrupt Russian logistics, focusing on key infrastructure such as the Kerch Bridge and southern rail connections. - **Logistical Disruption:** Cutting off these supply lines to Crimea would severely strain Russian supply efforts, potentially leading to public humiliation and strategic vulnerability for Russia. - **Military Capability:** Zeihan highlights Ukrainian efforts to gain air superiority and disrupt Russian logistics as pivotal goals for the near term. - **International Relations:** He contrasts the situation in Ukraine with potential conflicts involving China, noting China's limited power projection capabilities beyond its immediate shores. - **Russian Threat:** Zeihan emphasizes Russia's significant military capabilities and warns about the potential escalation risks associated with conflicting red lines. - **US Policy:** He discusses the cautious yet proactive stance of the Biden administration in supporting Ukraine without risking direct confrontation with Russia. - **China's Situation:** Zeihan argues that despite nationalist ambitions, a conflict involving Taiwan would severely destabilize China due to its dependence on critical international resources. Overall, Zeihan provides a detailed analysis of current geopolitical dynamics, emphasizing the strategic calculations and risks involved for Ukraine, Russia, and global powers.

Have a blessed day!