In my pinned post, I review the history of the WEF/Plutocrat/Neocons’ plan for global domination, hitting Russia and China at moments of demographic weakness.

World War III has been “hot” (in the sense of killing people) since the plandemic in 2020. Recall that China did not use mRNA “vaccines.” The hypothesis that those vile injections were part one of a binary weapon requires only that they demonstrably weaken the recipients’ immune systems, which they do.

I agree with Bret Weinstein that the frisky virus may have gotten out before it was intended to, but there is no doubt that it came from a lab and was long planned for. “COVID-19” projects were on the books in 2019 before “COVID-19” was discovered.

The Western Plutocrats do not care about the Western peoples. They appear to hate them. They are destroying their religious and social fabric as fast as they can. The entirety of mainstream media is devoted to this task. You are a conspiracy theorist if you think otherwise.

As I write in my pinned post, I hypothesize that the WEF Plutocrats and the CCP started with an agreement to “level down” the West (those territorially aggressive whites who grabbed that beautiful North American real estate) and let China rise.

Klaus Schwab’s unbridled admiration for “the Chinese system” and his bust of Lenin on his shelf were the giveaways.

But, if truth be known, virtually every world leader now admires the centralized Chinese system because of the economic miracle it has produced. Chinese supply chains are positioned to dominate the world’s industry. The Project 2025 plan mentioned in the recent debate features giving much more power to the Executive (seemingly through legislative action that the legislature would probably vote for given enough bribes even though it would reduce their power), enabling the Executive to pursue “strong centralized economic management” and “industrial policy” (and probably censorship and persecution of dissidents through a social credit system).

You can bet the Democrats will do the same if they win.

Now, the Chinese feel like the WEF Plutocrats have double-crossed them, hampering their rise. If the Democrats win, the result will be a hot WWIII. Martin Armstrong is right about that.

China will win.

The current situation is tricky because the WEF Plutocrats seem content to see massive destruction worldwide, believing they have enough gold and seeds to survive and rule the world in the aftermath.

Pray for peace! Have a blessed day!