Grok:

As of early 2026, analysts estimate that approximately 22% to 25% of China’s total crude oil imports are transported via the “shadow fleet” (also known as the dark or grey fleet).

This infrastructure is essential for China to maintain its supply of discounted, sanctioned oil from Russia, Iran, and Venezuela. Because these transactions are conducted clandestinely to avoid Western sanctions, the data relies on tanker tracking and “ship-to-ship” (STS) transfer monitoring rather than official customs reports.

How the Shadow Fleet Operates

The “shadow fleet” consists of roughly 3,300 vessels globally as of 2026. These ships employ several tactics to deliver oil to Chinese “teapot” (independent) refineries:

Transponder Manipulation: Ships often turn off their AIS (Automatic Identification System) or “spoof” their location to hide visits to sanctioned ports.

Rebranding: Iranian oil is frequently transferred to secondary vessels in the waters off Malaysia or the UAE. By the time it reaches China, it is documented as a product of those countries.

Aging Infrastructure: Most shadow tankers are over 15 years old and operate without standard Western insurance, which has led to increased environmental and safety concerns in the South China Sea.

Current 2026 Trends

In the first quarter of 2026, there has been a notable shift. Following disruptions in Venezuelan and Iranian supplies, Chinese refineries have increasingly pivoted toward Russian Urals grade crude, with shadow fleet deliveries from Russia hitting record monthly highs in January and February 2026.