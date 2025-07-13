Will the Cabal be able to push Trump into attacking Iran?

We know they are crazy, but are they that crazy? They might be, if significant global depopulation is one of their prime objectives. Their fake Armageddon and all that…

And how’s that rare earths “deal” with China going, Mr. President?

Whether he was captured all along or not, Donald Trump is now clearly under the control of the Cabal.

Pray for peace!